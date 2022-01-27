fb-pixel Skip to main content
Rare Tom Brady card from first Super Bowl year to be auctioned

By Associated PressUpdated January 27, 2022, 48 minutes ago
The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card of Tom Brady is expected to draw six figures.Troy Thibodeau/Associated Press

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — One of just 20 special football cards featuring Tom Brady in the year he won his first Super Bowl is coming up for auction.

The 2002 Topps Finest X-Fractor card is expected to draw six figures, underscoring the hot market for memorabilia associated with the quarterback dubbed the GOAT, or Greatest of All Time, said Troy Thibodeau from Saco River Auction. Brady won his first Super Bowl on Feb. 3, 2002.

The card was purchased in 2002 by a collector in Saco who took an interest in Brady’s connection to the Michigan football program, Thibodeau said.

“Although he had just won a Super Bowl, he wasn’t the Tom Brady that we know now,” he said. “No one thought Brady would become the GOAT.”

X-Fractor cards change appearance depending on light. Another of the 20 sold for $75,000, but the card that Saco River Auction is putting up for sale Jan. 31 is the only one to achieve the highest grade offered by Professional Sports Authenticator, Thibodeau said.

No one is hotter than Brady for collectible sports cards. A signed rookie card sold for $2.25 million last year. That was topped a few months later with another signed rookie card at $3.1 million.

