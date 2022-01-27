With only a 6-lane facility available, MIAA lowers qualify times for relays and 500 freestyle at North & South sectional swim meets

Milford High, with athletic director Pete Boucher and longtime coach Dave Chaplin at the point, has stepped forward to host the North and South sectional meets Feb. 12-13. However, the six-lane pool at Milford — in contrast to 10 lanes at a college facility — forced an adjustment in qualify times for all relays and the 500 freestyle faces.

College venues, according MIAA liaison Rob Pearl, were not an option. “No” was a consistent answer.

In a brief, virtual meeting Thursday morning prompted by the ongoing logistical challenges of the pandemic, the MIAA’s tournament management committee addressed the parameters of qualification times for next month’s North and South sectional swimming & diving meets.

With no other option, the TMC voted, 16-0-1, to amend qualifying times. As a consequence, the 19th, 20th, and 21st best times will no longer qualify for competition. The move will shave an hour off competition for what likely will be 12-hour days at Milford.

The Central/West swimming championships will be held at Springfield College Feb. 12-13, but the Art Linkletter Natatorium was not an option for the North and South meets because of the larger field. The 2021 Fall North & South championships were held at WPI, followed by the state championships at the Wellesley Sports Center.

Also, Pearl announced that the Division 1 and 2 boys’ and girls’ swimming & diving championships will now be held Feb. 26-27 at Boston University’s Fitness & Recreation Center.

Swimmers will have two weeks to prepare for the state meet after sectionals, whereas the state finals have typically run one week later.

Per BU policy, spectators will not be allowed at the meet and all swimmers must show proof of vaccination.

Super 8 chatter

The MIAA ice hockey committee spent the early part of Thursday’s virtual meeting going over some of the details for the 2022 postseason — which, for the first time in more than three decades, won’t include a Division 1A (aka Super 8) tournament.

But the future and possible return of the elite tournament, which was paused last spring by the MIAA’s tournament management committee, still was a hot topic.

Wellesley athletic director John Brown noted that, with the TMC’s and blue ribbon committee’s request for more data into the viability of the 1A tournaments, the evidence remains for boys’ hockey.

Brown cited the Globe’s unofficial version of the MIAA’s power rating system that, as of Thursday morning, had five Catholic schools in the top six spots and seven of the top 12 statewide.

”I don’t know how much data they need,” Brown said. “I think we’re all in agreement it’s the right thing to do for the sport.”

Needham coach Allisyn Furano-Foster said that interest still is there to include girls’ hockey in future 1A discussions, “if that solves the equity piece,” adding there needs to be “recognition that our sport is different from a lot of other sports.”

Lowell AD Dave Lezenski proposed exploring a subcommittee across multiple interested sports.

”I would think we could look at something that could expand 1A tournaments,” Framingham AD Paul Spear said.

MIAA assistant director Richard Pearson briefed the committee on preparations for this postseason. The cutoff dates remains Thursday, Feb. 24, with power seeding work done the next day and a planned release of pairings and brackets on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Pearson said with that timeline, preliminary games could be held as early as Monday, Feb. 28.

An “MIAA Hockey News” will be sent to schools next week briefing them on a structure for dates, plans for acquiring ice time, and other pertinent information. Pearson also said Scituate AD Scott Paine has been named the statewide tournament director for hockey.

Correspondent Jim Clark contributed from the MIAA hockey committee meeting. Staff writer Craig Larson also contributed.