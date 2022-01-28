At BSO, Thomas Adès transforms old into new

Crucially, Adès assembles and leads programs not as a conductor or artistic administrator — but as a composer. In fact I hear his yearly programs in part as a fascinating working through of his own relationship to tradition, in the sense that T.S. Eliot had in mind when he famously wrote that “no poet, no artist of any art, has his complete meaning alone. His significance, his appreciation is the appreciation of the relation to the dead poets and artists.”

In recent years at the BSO, the programs curated and led by composer Thomas Adès have consistently proven to be among the most intellectually vital and musically rewarding events of the season. On Thursday night, Adès was back on the podium, doing what he does, with the results we’ve come to expect. That’s a high compliment.

That freedom to create meaning through appreciation has not always been a given. In the early postwar decades, modernism’s myths of progress — the notion that only radical innovation can lead an art form forward — deprived too many composers of the ability to see the entire width and breadth of music history as a usable past. But Adès was born in 1971, and thanks to some combination of his native iconoclasm and (in Helmut Kohl’s phrase) “the blessing of a late birth,” he stands totally, gleefully liberated from these blinkered, older narratives. It’s all there now, ripe for the picking.

There’s an exhilaration in that freedom that’s palpable both in his music and in his conducting: One senses an alert mind almost roguishly darting through the centuries. Along the way he is both panning for gold while, in some sense, perpetually building his artistic genealogy anew.

And so it was at Thursday night’s concert, which opened with Berg’s extraordinary Three Pieces for Orchestra, vast overstuffed tapestries in sound that represent a kind of terminus of an entire line of Austro-German music. That Berg began these pieces in the spring of 1914, on the eve of World War I, feels more than uncanny. It calls to mind the claim by Adorno (Berg’s composition student) that as much as we listen to music, music also listens to us, reflects human society, and perhaps even prophesies its future.

In these pieces, Berg deploys an enormous ensemble in music of tremendous complexity, music whose innovations peer into the future while its heart faces backward toward a still-glowing 19th-century past. That duality always made Berg somewhat suspect as a card-carrying modernist. I suspect the same doubleness is one reason why Adès is drawn to this music.

That affection was palpable on Thursday and, save occasional issues in ensemble balance, Adès drew a powerfully absorbing performance from the BSO, one that savored the music’s backward glances. At the other end of the program, by contrast, Adès declined to indulge in the nostalgia of Ravel’s similarly Janus-faced “La Valse,” instead driving a dark and viscerally thrilling account with the orchestra in superb form.

Between the two works, the pianist Kirill Gerstein turned in a pair of lights-out bravura performances as soloist, first in Ravel’s Concerto for the Left Hand, then in Adès’s BSO-commissioned Piano Concerto.

It was a great idea to bring back the Adès work, which premiered in 2019, giving audiences another chance to assimilate this piece’s remarkable sound world. The piece itself is a dazzling three-movement modern show-stopper that follows the fast-slow-fast contours of countless classical and Romantic concertos while splicing in the composer’s recombinant musical DNA. Once again, the music’s success comes in part from its riotously inventive re-enchantment of a still-recognizable musical past. It’s the older concerto tradition exploded and then celebrated through a prism built of its shards.

Pairing it with Ravel’s Concerto for the Left Hand was an eloquent move. The elective affinities between the two works, and there are many, point up Adès’s whole generative approach to tradition. And the Ravel concerto’s historical context brings us full circle, by pointing up the bankruptcy of all myths of progress. Why did Ravel write this piece for the left hand alone? Because its commissioning pianist, Paul Wittgenstein, had been maimed in the inferno of the First World War. All those great, civilizing 19th-century cultural and scientific breakthroughs delivered not progress but an orgy of death on a scale humanity had never seen. Wittgenstein is long gone, but the music remembers.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Thursday night (repeats Jan. 29)





