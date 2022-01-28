Expect new story line, at least one star’s return in season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’

One of my favorite series last year was Mike White’s “The White Lotus” on HBO, which was about the upstairs-downstairs tensions at a fancy resort in Hawaii. Plans for the second season are starting to leak out, and they’re promising. By the way, season 2 will not be a continuation of season 1; each season will have its own self-contained story line.

The next season will be set at a White Lotus resort in Sicily. Aubrey Plaza will play a woman on vacation with her boyfriend and friends. F. Murray Abraham will play a man traveling with his son and grandson; Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco will play the son and grandson, respectively. And Tom Hollander (not Tom Holland!) will be a British expat.