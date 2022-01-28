Blind date: ‘I’ve been on enough dates to know that the less I care ... the better it is likely to go’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

ON A DESERT ISLAND, SHE’D BRING: Friends, music, and a boat

HER PERFECT DATE: Going out for live entertainment, then dinner and dancing

JARED G.: 33 / special education teacher

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s sensitive, funny, and adventurous.

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: His record player, record collection, and his musical instruments

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, WATERTOWN AND SHREWSBURY

APPLY YOURSELF

Kathleen My mom told me about Cupid and suggested I try it out.

Jared I saw it online.

Kathleen I had a glass of wine and listened to my favorite music as I got ready. I was excited for the experience and meeting someone new.

Jared I made sure I was comfortable. I’ve been on enough dates to know that the less I care, or at least appear to care, the better it is likely to go. Worst-case scenario, I just close my laptop.

Kathleen At first glance, he was good-looking, but unfortunately not my preferred type. He seemed really laid back and not really dressed for a date.

Jared We smiled and said hi to each other. She wasn’t someone I’d typically be into, but it was hard to get a good impression because it’s a virtual date. She stated that she was pretty nervous, but I wouldn’t have known if she hadn’t said anything.

EXPLORING INTERESTS

Kathleen I ordered Thai food from Rice Violet. The beginning of the conversation was a bit awkward because he had already eaten his dinner, so I decided not to eat mine.

Jared I ordered chicken parm and two small pizzas — sausage and ricotta, and prosciutto and honey — from Fiorella’s Express in Belmont. They were both really good and I’d definitely order from there again.

Kathleen We discovered we had, ironically, a lot in common.

Jared We quickly learned that she works at a school that I worked at for six years, and we both work with kids with special needs.

Kathleen We talked about professional and social life. We also talked a lot about music, movie preferences, and things we enjoy doing for fun.

Jared We like a lot of the same music and going to concerts.

Kathleen I became more comfortable after seeing how laid back he was. The conversation was engaging.

Jared After about an hour, I felt like we had run out of things to talk about.

Kathleen I didn’t think [a Zoom date] was as personal as having an in-person interaction; I think that the experience would have been richer and different overall.

Jared Even though we had some things in common, she just wasn’t really my type. You either feel something or you don’t, and I didn’t.

HONEST FEEDBACK

Kathleen I felt neutral about considering another date, but at the end of our Zoom, he told me he wasn’t romantically interested and would rather be friends. The conversation simmered from there.

Jared I told her that I’d be down to be friends, but didn’t see it going further.

Kathleen We said good night.

Jared We exchanged numbers and she said that she’d be down to come see my band play sometime.

Kathleen No, I’m not looking for a friend and he’s not looking for a relationship.

Jared No, but I’d hang out as friends.

POST-MORTEM

Kathleen / B-

Jared / B

