Five things to do in and around Boston, Jan. 31 - Feb. 6

Join Patrisse Cullors, cofounder of the Black Lives Matter movement, for a webinar discussion about her book, An Abolitionist’s Handbook: 12 Steps to Changing Yourself and the World. Cullors will discuss ways modern-day abolitionists can change the world, at the event hosted by the Boston Public Library and Museum of African American History. 6 p.m. Free. Registration required. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Thursday

Cider and Stars

Learn about the stars while sipping hot cider at Mass Audubon’s Apple Cider and Astronomy event. This outdoor adults-only event starts at the Boston Nature Center & Wildlife Sanctuary. Participants will take a night hike and stargaze through a telescope. 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for members and $13 for nonmembers. massaudubon.org

Thursday

New Beginnings

Celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger with the Chinese New Year Concert –Reunion at Berklee Performance Center. Berklee students will sing, dance, and perform Chinese music from a variety of genres. 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Advance tickets free for Berklee ID-holders. berklee.edu/events

Friday

Music for the Soul

Head to the Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth and groove to the music of Shemekia Copeland. The renowned blues, roots, and soul singer has performed with the likes of Mick Jagger and the late B.B. King. 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31.50. spirecenter.org

Opens Friday

Hands-On Art

Candice Lin’s mixed-media exhibition Seeping, Rotting, Resting, Weeping is on display at the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard University. Viewers are invited to move their bodies, touch, and interact with the art, which explores themes including colonialism, isolation, and hope. Runs through April 10. Free. carpenter.center

