Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

The shift to working remotely is long overdue (“The Way We Work Has Changed Forever,” Top Places to Work, December 5). There is value in the remote/hybrid working model for almost everyone. But ... let’s be clear: This is not about employees working whenever they like and on whatever they like; the same rules apply no matter where the employee is working from. Also, there is huge savings to employers as they downsize the amount of space needed. Win, win all around.

I would suggest that “huge savings to employers” get passed along in some small measure to the WFH employee — the employee who used to turn the lights out and heat down when they left for work each day. The employers’ offices now are dark and unheated (huge savings). Eversource is increasing rates — not a huge savings for the WFH employees who are now covering energy and technology costs once employer-provided.

RetirementIsGreat

Pressure Points

I give [Top Places to Work honoree] Akamai so much credit for the 16 therapist sessions [that the company provides employees free] (“Support Staff,” December 5). Finding therapists who accept health insurance is near impossible — even if they are “out of network,” the cost is in the hundreds per month. No, I don’t want a subscription to Calm. I want easily accessible, professional therapy [through my employer].

avine221

Exploring ‘Passing’

Wonderful [Perspective] (“Beyond Black and White,” December 5). But I’ll add that the psychological urge for humans to assimilate to their environment transcends history. It’s wired into our brains at birth. Behavioral studies of toddlers defaulting to in-group bias have been around for [years]. It’s not learned; it’s both a defense mechanism and a natural urge for establishing group cohesion and trust. If anything, we have to unlearn those innate biases, as individuals and a society. That’s the only way a country as diverse as the US can function.

dogboy55

[Like author Steve Majors,] I also am proud of the younger generation and agree with his ending: “As for my daughter and the next generation, no matter how they appear to the world, who they love, or how they see themselves when they look in the mirror, they now have more freedom to tell the world not to pass judgment on them. Increasingly, they are growing more comfortable in their own skin.” Unfortunately, our Black sons and daughters who cannot “pass” (btw the term is derogatory — implying to be Black is to “fail”) are judged by the color of their skin and don’t have the freedom to explain the content of their character before being judged. We still have more work to do.

user_4055481

Family Feud

I just read “Blame Game” (Miss Conduct, December 5) about a family in which some people won’t get vaccinated. Robin Abrahams’s advice is always very direct and spot on. Her column is the second thing I read every Sunday — after Dinner With Cupid. Thanks for the consistently wise advice.

Alison Conant

Newton

Let your family know that you don’t feel it is safe and that you can’t handle the anxiety — before and after the event — of worrying whether you or someone else will get sick. ... I would not want it on my conscience if I unknowingly brought the [virus] into the home of older, unvaccinated people. With Omicron in the mix, there will be even more breakthrough infections.

singlemomofcollegeapplicant

The vaccine is not 100 percent — no vaccine is. It is not without potential side effects — no medication or vaccine is. But in my book it’s 100 percent better than risking getting COVID. So if the letter writer doesn’t want to risk a breakthrough case of COVID, her only option is to say, “Sorry, not this year.” It’s not useful to debate why the rest of the family needs to get vaxxed.

Sandy68

Called to Order

Stacey Curran’s Connections (“Family Rules,” December 5) brought back our annual family Christmas club, convened solely for the purpose of planning our parents’ presents. No parents. Three kids. Since I was the bossy eldest, I was president. My sister, the youngest, was secretary. My brother was treasurer. Why? He had a paper route — he was the only one with any money.

Daisy Scott

Somerville

This was a great Christmas present — lessons for life. I read it multiple times and got something new and refreshing each time. My perspective on life, family, inspiring leadership, roundtable discussions, and mentorship is so much more optimistic. The author’s dad sounds like an insightful and creative leader.

Bonnie Weiss

Salem

Inspiring Leaders

Bostonians of the Year (December 19) was just the antidote I needed to renew my faltering faith and hope in humanity. The positive, remarkable stories counteract the so many dreadful stories of bad behavior that are in the news. I was amazed to read each story about these humble, caring, hardworking, and loving citizens; and what added joy was so many of them were women. I feel lucky to call each of these remarkable people my fellow Bostonians.

Linda Lesyna

Jamaica Plain

[Boston Mayor Michelle] Wu and the others highlighted show that we’ve pivoted. Nothing could be more healing than pivoting to positive attitudes, and the effect it can have on everyone’s outlook, and potential to bring forth the best in others.

Pat Ross

Boston

