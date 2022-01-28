For sale: Six-figure homes in seven-figure towns

LOT SIZE 0.18 acres

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1963

PROS This expanded 1952 Cape is set on a quiet residential street in Lexington, where the median price of a single-family house approaches $1.5 million. Right of the entry is a living room with hardwood floors and a fireplace; a dining room is to the left. Past a bedroom and bath, the kitchen has brick floors, tile backsplash, and white cabinets. A sunny family room features built-in bookshelves, a whitewashed fireplace, and a door to the backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms — two of which are joined railroad style, creating an oversized primary bedroom with office — share a bath with shower stall. The basement holds a den, laundry, and garage access. CONS Kitchen lacks a dishwasher; an offer has been accepted.

$899,000

36 SHORE ROAD / WELLESLEY

SQUARE FEET 1,252

LOT SIZE 0.16 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $520,000 in 2016

PROS This updated 1928 Cape sits on the shore of Morses Pond in Wellesley, where the median-priced house sells for $1.65 million. Step into a living room with hardwood floors and a wood burning fireplace; an office nook in back overlooks the pond. At left, find a new bath with sage green wainscoting and marble tile, plus the primary bedroom. Past the dining room, the kitchen features white Shaker-style cabinets and water views. A mudroom leads to a patio and yard. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms; the smaller is L-shaped with stylish chevron-patterned walls. The walk-out basement includes laundry and a partially finished den. CONS No garage; water view includes a cellphone tower.

