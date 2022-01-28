After more than three decades of public service, City Clerk Maureen Feeney retires

Feeney was among those who tried to reason with the group of about half-dozen anti-maskers. She felt it was incumbent upon her as clerk to convey that they could not participate in the weekly meetings of the full council, with or without masks. The public can testify during the council’s various hearings during the week, but not at the full meeting. The protest prompted a recess to be called in the chamber and councilors to go into their offices. The meeting ultimately moved online.

During her last council meeting as clerk Wednesday, a handful of hecklers had disrupted the proceedings by refusing to put on masks, which is required in City Hall.

It may have been the swan song for her 30-plus years of public service, but as far as City Clerk Maureen Feeney was concerned, she still had a job to do.

”It wasn’t quite the last meeting I was hoping for,” said Feeney, 73, with a laugh the following day. “It was crazy.”

Monday marks Feeney’s last day as clerk. She leaves that position, where she has overseen the office that does everything from maintaining city records to handling licenses and permits and notarizing documents to performing weddings, after 12 years. As clerk, she served four terms and worked under four different mayors. Before her stint as clerk, she was a city councilor for 18 years, during which time she became the second female council president in the city’s history. Prior to that, she worked for then-councilor James E. Byrne’s office.

She is retiring after nearly 35 years of public service. A beloved figure in City Hall, Feeney was feted at the end of last Wednesday’s meeting by councilors, who praised her for the human touch she brought to public service, for her sunny disposition, and for her kindness.

“It’s hard to really put in words,” Feeney said of her time at City Hall during a phone interview Thursday.1/27 “It’s just been such an unexpected journey.”

The last year, she said, has been unique and the most exciting period during her time in city politics. Three mayors, including two who shattered glass ceilings and made history, all with different leadership styles.

The key to surviving the bruising world of Boston politics, she said, is an ability to stay positive.

“It’s very easy to let it devour you,” she said.

She recalled a feeling of collegiality among city councilors when she served on the body and hopes this iteration of the council, where there has been significant turnover thanks to last fall’s municipal election results, will foster a similar atmosphere.

“It does make a difference when you work with people who accept you for who you are and try to get to a middle ground,” said Feeney.

During a 40-minute interview, Feeney was eager to talk about the work and service of others. The vast majority of people who work in City Hall, she said, truly care about public service. She talked about her husband, Larry, a retired attorney, her two children and three grandchildren, whom she expects to spend more time with now that she will be retired. She has lived in Dorchester her whole life, for the past 43 years in a home not far from the Neponset River.

She is a trove of political anecdotes. She recalls times she was petrified of former mayor Thomas Menino, who seemed to know every dollar in the budget and every pothole in streets. They clashed at times, but there were also the times when Menino was hospitalized and would invite her to visit him for a dinner of Chinese takeout.

Fellow Dorchester native Marty Walsh? She considers him a friend and says her father-in-law gave the future mayor his first haircut as a young child.

She heaped praise on her old boss Byrne, who encouraged her to make her first run for Boston city council in 1993.

“The night I got elected, I remember looking out at people and saying ‘What have I done?’ ” she said.

As far as her retirement plans, she serves on a couple of boards and plans to become more involved in her local civic association. In the near term, a family trip to Aruba is in the works and she hopes that will give her time to clear her head.

“I don’t see myself sitting home,” she said.

In many ways, there was an immediacy to the work of the clerk’s office that felt much more personal than her work as a councilor, something Feeney said was “probably counterintuitive.” She conceded her current gig has not always been a bed of roses. It still is Boston, after all, and the public will let you know if they feel they are being poorly served.

But, she said, “I really feel I am a better person for being at City Hall.”

Advertisement









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.