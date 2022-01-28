Amtrak and MBTA cancel, modify train service for weekend snow storm

Shuttles on the Green Line E, Mattapan Line and above ground portion of the Green Line D will be replaced by shuttle busses all day Saturday.

Changes to some MBTA subway lines and commuter rails will be in effect through the next week, MBTA officials said in a statement.

Amtrak and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have canceled or modified train service due to the upcoming storm throughout New England, officials said.

The elevators at the Oak Grove station will be turned off for changes to a permanent power supply from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3. An accessible van is available between the Oak Grove and Malden Center stations for elevator access.

The Fitchburg commuter rail line has been changed to an alternate schedule along the entire line without shuttle buses all day Saturday and Sunday due to the snow, officials said.

The Rockport commuter rail line will have shuttles between West Gloucester and Rockport and Manchester and Rockport every day.

Changes to the Amtrak trains through the Northeast will be in effect from Friday through Sunday,, Amtrak officials said in a statement.

On Friday , Lake Shore Limited trains 48/448 between Chicago, New York and Boston were canceled.

On Saturday , all Acela and Northeast Regional & Vermonter service has been canceled between Washington D.C., New York and Boston. All Springfield Shuttle services between New Havel and Greenfield, Mass. is also canceled. .

There will be limited Northeast Regional service between New York and Washington D.C., Downeaster service between Brunswick, Maine to Boston, Amtrak said.

On Sunday , Northeast Regional trains 150 and 160 between Boston and New York and the Downeaster Service train 690 between Brunswick, Maine and Boston are canceled.

The Northeast Regional train 195 between Boston and Richmond, Va. and train 99 between Boston and Newport News, Va. will both originate in New York.

