Attleboro woman arrested on accessory charge linked to fatal shooting at South Shore Plaza

Schwartz was arrested Thursday afternoon with arraignment slated for Friday in Quincy District Court.

Morrissey’s office in a statement late Thursday confirmed the arrest of Samantha Schwartz, 27, on a charge of accessory after the fact of Beasley’s slaying, which occurred last Saturday afternoon inside the mall.

Authorities on Thursday arrested an Attleboro woman in connection with the fatal shooting last weekend of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, according to Norfolk County DA Michael Morrissey’s office.

The statement said Schwartz faces the accessory charge for “actions she took subsequent to” the fatal shooting. Officials didn’t elaborate in the statement.

“The shooter remains at-large tonight, and this investigation remains ongoing and very active,” Morrissey said late Thursday in a statement. “Additional details relative to the basis for the accessory charge may be disclosed to the court” during Schwartz’s arraignment.

Braintree police Deputy Chief Timothy Cohoon told reporters during a briefing at the scene last week that the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack.

“It doesn’t appear to be random at all,” he said during a Saturday evening briefing. “At this time, we don’t believe there’s any further danger to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The suspect pulled out a gun and shot Beasley, of Dorchester, during an encounter, police have said, and then fled the scene.

“The suspect who fired the shot, as best we can tell, immediately left the mall,” Cohoon said. “The mall did go into lockdown. We had officers on scene very quickly.” Beasley was taken to a Boston hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In video posted to social media, shoppers could be seen running for the mall’s exits. As they evacuated, several officers armed with long guns rushed into the building.

Last weekend’s shooting came just a few weeks after a 22-year-old Boston man received an eight-year prison sentence for opening fire in the mall in July 2020. That 2020 shooting wounded a 15-year-old girl, who was a bystander, prosecutors said.

Jose Rodriguez pleaded guilty Jan. 3 in Norfolk Superior Court to several charges, including armed assault to murder, according to authorities.

Morrissey said the 2020 shooting was an “outrageously reckless and dangerous act,” according to a statement earlier this month.

“It is only a matter of luck that the innocent girl who was shot, or any number of others in the area at the time, were not killed by these actions,” Morrissey said in that statement.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated when more information becomes available.





