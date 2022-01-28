Episode 5: The Emancipator co-editors in chief talk to Ibram X. Kendi, Jabari Asim

The Emancipator took over the fifth episode of “Black News Hour.”
Deborah D. Douglas and Amber Payne, co-editors in chief of The Emancipator, a collaboration between Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s Opinion team to resurrect and reimagine the nation’s first abolitionist newspaper, shared their vision and mission for the publication launching this year.
They were joined by Ibram X. Kendi, cofounder of The Emancipator and author of “How to Be an Antiracist.” Kendi is also the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University and the director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research.
Jabari Asim, author of the new novel “Yonder” and “We Can’t Breathe: On Black Lives, White Lies, and the Art of Survival,” also joined “Black News Hour.” Asim is an associate professor and Elma Lewis Distinguished Fellow at Emerson College.
