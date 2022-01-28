Epstein: A possibly historic storm is headed toward New England; accumulation may be staggering

The strong winds headed our way along the coastline have prompted a blizzard warning in some places and winter storm warnings in others, together covering much of Southern New England. Indications are that the storm will come close enough to the coast to produce heavy snow inland, but it’s east of Worcester the real jackpot is likely to occur.

If you’ve been following my forecast and style over the years, you know I don’t hype things, and while we won’t know for sure until this storm is over, it’s far to say we are perhaps on the cusp of a historic snowstorm. Some of the accumulation we’ll see has the potential to be staggering. Whatever falls during Saturday won’t be very heavy at least, but it’s going to get blown around a lot. A wobble east or west, could also move the bands somewhat, so we expect there could be some tweaking of snowfall amounts today.

Potentially historic snowfall totals are possible in eastern Massachusetts Saturday. Dave Epstein

How much snow?

When all is said and done, it won’t be surprising if some spot sees 3 feet of snow within one of those heavy bands. In general, greater Boston will be in an 18- to 28-inch area. The reason why the snow amounts may be record-breaking is because of the cold during the storm. Typical snow to water ratios are 10:1. In this storm they are going to be closer to 15 or 18 to 1. What that means is that the amount of moisture you need for a foot of snow could be 50 percent less than usual, leading to these high totals.

A blizzard warning is posted at the coastline from Cape Cod to Maine. NOAA

The intensity of the snow Saturday will bring travel to a halt. Even plows are going to have trouble keeping up with the snow accumulation and may have to pull off the road during the heaviest bands to just wait it out.

A nor’easter is going to bring heavy snow to southern New England on Saturday as it moves along the coast. COD Weather

Timing of this event

Plan on being inside all day Saturday and the first part of Sunday. If the storm reaches its full potential it wouldn’t surprise me if a state of emergency is declared and we’re not allowed on the roads at some point during or just after the storm. The snow will arrive early Saturday morning and continue into the evening. At times snowfall rates may exceed 4 inches per hour and there could be some thunder and lightning along with those heavier bands. If you do have an emergency and need to be on the roads, be sure to take some food, a blanket and a shovel just in case.

What about wind?

Winds are going to be strongest along the coastline, especially over Cape Cod and the islands where they could gust over 60 miles per hour at times, producing whiteout conditions as well as scattered power outages. I think the power outages are less likely as you get west of Route 128 because the wind won’t be as strong and the light nature of the snow will allow it to blow off the trees and wires.

Wind is forecast to be strongest in gusts right along the coastline. WeatherBELL

Coastal concerns

There’s a high tide Saturday morning and another one Saturday evening. The one Saturday morning will take place just before the height of the storm, while one Saturday evening will not be as big and will take place after the height of the storm. Nevertheless there will be coastal flooding. The fast movement of the storm and the fact winds are going to be more northerly will prevent a major flooding event along the coastline. Notice the maximum forecast tide surge is up to 13.1 feet, but that is only minor.

Flooding expected. NOAA

Travel interruptions

By sunrise Saturday, there will already be anywhere from 1 inch to 3 inches of snow on the ground and it will be snowing steadily. In my opinion, if you don’t need to go out during the day Saturday stay off the roads. It’s going to be nearly impossible to travel from mid-morning through the early evening. Because the storm is ending around midnight Saturday night, the roads should be cleared by midday Sunday and you’ll be able to get out if necessary. This of course doesn’t include getting out of your driveway. Logan Airport will likely stop flights for a period of time and the airport could officially close.

Final flakes and beyond

Most of the snow will be on the ground by 8:00 p.m. Saturday, but there will be some residual accumulation up through about midnight. Sunday will bring back the sunshine and will remain cold. There will be a moderating trend by the middle of next week; however, that could be followed by more cold weather in the second week of February.

Finally, from a meteorological standpoint, what I’m most interested in is the rate of snowfall during this weekend’s storm. The Atlantic ocean continues to be unusually warm and the heat energy from all that water is fueling this nor’easter.

Will we see some records?

Snowstorms and blizzards are nothing new to New England, but the intensity of this storm could be what we all remember. The largest January snowfall in Boston was 24.6 inches set back in 2015 and the biggest snowfall of all-time occurred on Presidents day weekend 2003 with 27.6 inches of snow.