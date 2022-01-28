Forecasters invoke Blizzard of ‘78 as preparations for weekend storm intensify

Winds could reach 70 miles an hour, snowfall could total 2 feet or more and whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous, if not impossible, forecasters wrote around 10 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service Friday morning expanded its blizzard warning to cover eastern Massachusetts stretching to the outskirts of Worcester to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard as well as the entire state of Rhode Island. An earlier blizzard warning was limited to coastal areas in Massachusetts.

Officials were preparing plows, trucks, and hashtags Friday as the region awaited a potentially historic nor’easter that has meteorologists invoking the specter of the cataclysmic Blizzard of ‘78.

“Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle,” forecasters wrote. The warning is in effect from midnight Friday until midnight Saturday.

Mayor Wu is scheduled to discuss snow preparations at a City Hall press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday, the first time she will publicly address whether her new administration will retain her predecessor’s most important storm rule — space savers in all but the South End.

The city website, which has been updated to identify Wu as the city’s mayor, Friday morning has an active link to the space saver regulation composed by former Mayor Walsh’s administration.

Across the Charles River, Cambridge city officials say they will be using the hashtag, #CambMASnow, to update residents on the snow rules, including when (or whether) to issue snow emergency parking rules. A decision on that issue is expected around noon, the city tweeted.

Another helpful hashtag throughout the weekend is #MASnow from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Administration, which is shepherding Twitter alerts from communities and utilities, as well as preparation suggestions through the site.

Governor Baker, who became a fixture in live storm press conferences during his two terms in office, will be in Washington Friday, his office said.

“Governor Baker will travel to Washington, D.C. tonight to attend the National Governor’s Association’s annual meeting,’’ Baker’s office said in a statement. “Governor Baker and other Administration officials are closely monitoring the upcoming winter storm, and the governor plans to return to Massachusetts before the storm arrives if necessary.”

Most of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are under a winter storm warning beginning midnight Friday into Saturday night, “Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph,’' forecasters wrote.

But Friday will have “relatively mild weather” and residents will have the opportunity to do some shopping to prepare.

In its lookback at the Blizzard of ‘78, the weather service said the agency issued warnings and alerts before the the system arrived. But, because the high winds and heavy snows arrived later than predicted, and due to skepticism about the accuracy of forecasts, thousands of people were trapped on highways across New England.

In Massachusetts, 73 people were killed, 26 in Rhode Island. In addition, 10,000 people ended up in shelters as high tides ravaged coastal communities amid blinding whiteout conditions, according to the weather service.

Some utilities say they are ready to deal with any power outages the storm causes.

The Globe reported Friday that South Coast communities also have preparations underway.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.