Local Ukrainians on edge, fearing an attack by Russia

Khromey is not alone. The Ukrainian community in Massachusetts is plagued by the uncertainty as Russian forces mass at the border and the United States and other nations seeking a diplomatic solution to the stand-off.

“It’s very challenging to just live with that sensation of uncertainty, there’s that anxiety every morning you get up and check if anything major has changed,” said Khromey who lives in Sharon with her family. She has lived in the United States for 14 years.

Every morning when Anna Khromey awakens, the first thing she does is check her phone. It’s been her lifeline for news from her home in western Ukraine, where her friends and family are coping with constant fears that Russia will launch a new attack on the country.

Nadia Lubchenko of Brookline describes feeling a deepening sense of deja-vu from 2014, when Russian forces crossed into Ukrainian territory, annexing Crimea.

“People are shell-shocked, so there’s lots of messages and phone calls and support trying to keep everybody less scared,” said Lubchenko, an operations worker at an IT company.

Anya Dubovyk, who has lived in the United States for five years, is trying to remain calm about the escalating tension. Her family lives very close to the border of Ukraine and Russia, so she knows they will have a little to no possibility of escaping the country if Russia invades.

“It’s pretty hard to keep calm, so now every night laying in my bed before falling asleep, I pray. I pray for safety of my country, for the war to be over,” said Dubovyk, an information systems technician who lives in Lowell. “But what can I do? I can only hope for better. I do not want to panic.”

Dubovyk has sought support from other Ukrainians in the area. In addition to establishing contacts through Harvard University’s Ukrainian Research Institute and Ukrainian churches, Dubovyk participates in a Ukrainian book club that she founded with friends.

“This is very important to me because I think this is my tiny contribution to spreading the real word about what is Ukraine and what does it look like,” said Dubovyk, 35.

In this time of emergency with Russia once again threatening the border of Ukraine, the Boston Ukrainian community has looked inward to one another for support.

“We are together all the time because having such a neighbor, it keeps you tense and the radicalization of Russia brought more people closer,” said Myron Kravchuk, who lives in West Roxbury with his wife. “It doesn’t matter where Ukrainians are, we’ll always stand for Ukraine in order to fight.”

Kravchuk has been in Boston since 2015. Originally from Chortkiv, in western Ukraine, he came to the United States following the Crimean conflict, during which he served as a volunteer for the Ukrainian army.

Kravchuk and other local Ukrainians believe that the conflict is not a regional issue but a global one, and hope that increased awareness and support will help more people stand with Ukraine.

“It’s been stressful, but we know that receiving such support from the West not only through ammunition but also support from the regular people of America that it is better now than 2014,” Kravchuk said. He is hopeful that the Ukrainian military will be resilient through the impending conflict.

The Ukrainian Congress Committee of America is an umbrella organization that represents the interests of Ukrainians in the United States. Vsevolod Petriv, president of the Boston committee’s branch, said the organization has established a tight-knit community across Boston and the United States.

“In many ways, we are a reflection of the US environment, and one thing that binds us together is our commitment to Ukraine,” Petriv said. “We may have different opinions, but when it comes to Ukraine, we all end up pooling together.”

Petriv added: “People often ask, ‘Why should America care?’ and I would say the answer is that stopping the threat now will, in the long run, protect American lives.”

Organizations like UCCA serve as a source of support for the community in times of crisis.

“People are just exhausted from living in this uncertain life and stress, and not knowing what to expect tomorrow or how to plan their future,” said Khromey, the Sharon resident.

Oleh Kotsyuba, manager of publications at the Harvard University Ukrainian Research Institute, urges anyone to read Ukrainian literature about the 2014 war in eastern Ukraine. The institute recently released translated versions of two books about the war and its impact on its citizens: “In Isolation” by Stanislav Aseyev and “Mondegreen” by Volodymyr Rafeyenko.

For those with strong ties to Ukraine, it is not a question of whether to act in solidarity with the nation, but when. Lubchenko, of Brookline, remembers during the beginning of the conflict in 2014 her community mobilized to support their home country, and believes this time will be the same.

“I know that when there’s a call for action, the Boston Ukrainian community will be supportive and there will be rallies and fund-raisers and whatever else might be needed,” Lubchenko said. “We are ready.”

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com. Rose Pecci can be reached at rose.pecci@globe.com.