Mayor Wu declares snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. Friday ahead of ‘intense, dangerous’ storm

“This has the potential to be a historic storm, a huge one,” Wu said during a City Hall briefing Friday morning. “The National Weather Service has already issued a blizzard warning for Boston, and we are expecting as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow and 40 to 50 m.p.h. winds. This is likely to be an intense, dangerous storm with heavy snow, high winds, and whiteout conditions.”

Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m., ahead of storm that could bring more than two feet of snow in some parts of eastern Massachusetts .

Wu said that in light of the emergency, the “safest place” to be during the storm is inside.

“If you must travel, please bundle up and dress warmly and take the T if at all possible,” Wu said, adding that a parking ban along major arteries takes effect at 9 p.m. Friday. All vehicles parked on a posted snow emergency artery will be towed to allow for snow clearing operations.

She said residents can find free and discounted parking garages across the city online at boston.gov/snow.

“During the snow emergency parking is not allowed in the Boston Public Schools lots,” Wu said. “Space savers will be allowed, except for in the South End. Once a snow emergency ends, you’ll have 48 hours” to remove the parking spot savers.

Wu said the city’s also replenished its salt supply and that the Department of Public Works has hundreds of pieces of equipment on standby to help with snow clearing.

The mayor reminded residents that property owners are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks around their properties within three hours of the snowfall ending. Clearing snow and ice from private property onto the street or sidewalk is prohibited, she said.

“Be cautious and look out for signs of overexertion” while shoveling, Wu said. “Chest pain, shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea or vomiting. Please call 911 if those symptoms don’t resolve. And if you see anyone in the cold who looks like they might be immobile, disoriented, or underdressed, please call 911 as well.”

Blizzard conditions are expected in much of Eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service said Friday. The warning is in effect from midnight Friday through early Sunday morning.

“Boston residents with a resident sticker can find a list of free and discounted garages here,” an earlier statement from Wu said. “[A]nd parking at participating garages will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Discounted parking starts two hours before we declare a snow emergency, and ends two hours after lifting the emergency.”

