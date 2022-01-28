❄️ Snow is coming to Rhode Island. At least it’s not 1978.

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 1,301.4 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I hope The Rock makes a return at the Royal Rumble (yes, wrestling) this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 828,398 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,622

Test-positive rate: 8.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 441

Total deaths: 3,288

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

It’s Friday. By most accounts, we’re about to get whacked with a huge snowstorm. And the heartless folks behind Wordle aren’t even willing to go to three words a day to help get us through these difficult times.

Advertisement

The good news is that you can follow my weather-loving colleague Carlos Munoz for important snow updates, and because you’ll need something to do this weekend, you should probably spend a buck on a digital subscription to the Globe.

In honor of tomorrow’s storm, I asked the wonderful folks at the state archives and city of Providence archives to share any interesting documents or pictures they have from infamous storms of the past. Here are a few throwbacks from the blizzard of 1978.

State of Emergency declaration

State of Emergency proclamation. Rhode Island State Library





The highway

A highway in Providence. HANDOUT





Downtown Providence

Downtown Providence. Handout





Political football

Providence City Council resolution. Handout





Thanks, Brown University

Brown University resolution by the Providence City Council. Handout





The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ What might a Seth Magaziner vs. Allan Fung race for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District look like? Read more.

⚓ Do you have questions for candidates for Congress? Let us know. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee tapped Dr. James McDonald to serve as the interim director of the state health department, but McDonald wouldn’t say if he wants the permanent job. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ When someone starts talking about expanding shore access in Rhode Island, a warning often follows: You’re going to get sued for taking private property without paying for it, and it’s going to cost the state a lot of money. But that’s probably not true, according to a legal expert. Read more.

🎂 Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Jen Bogdan, Kathy Lappin, Matt Allen, Providence Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune, Jim Hummel, Aaron Regunberg, Gloria Pacheco (71), Caroline Dylag (30), Kurt King, Ryan Dean (34), Courtney Carter, Eric O’Brien (32), Michael McGonagle (76), Sophia Vadnais, Keith Gilchrist, Brian Forsberg (37), David Folcarelli, Jared Mattern, Amy Salinger (43), Carolyn Crook, Ellen McNulty Brown, Caroline Crook (70), and Giovanni Scotti (35).

Also in the Globe

⚓ President Joe Biden strongly affirmed Thursday that he will nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, declaring such historic representation is “long overdue” and promising to announce his choice by the end of February. Read more.

⚓ Many people will still get ill even as COVID-19 case counts decline from the peak of the Omicron surge in Massachusetts, experts caution, emphasizing the need to continue to take precautions. Read more.

⚓ With late-career stats that were perhaps too good, Roger Clemens was dealt a Hall of Fame shutout, writes Dan Shaughnessy. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ There’s going to be a lot of snow tomorrow. Stay home. Stay warm. That’s all.

My previous column

Seth Magaziner didn’t take my advice to not run for congress, but this is my case for why he should have stayed in the race for governor. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to me about the race for Congress and state Representative Katherine Kazarian about voting rights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.