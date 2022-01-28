The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is in Boston to report on the winter storm — and people think that’s a sure-sign ‘we’re in for it’

If the nearly emptied stores shelves, the elevated “French Toast Alert” as people scramble to buy milk, eggs and bread, and disconcerting predictions like “staggering” and “possibly historic” weren’t enough to convince you that that this weekend’s impending snowstorm could be a doozy, consider this: the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is in Boston to cover the winter blast.
“This is bitter-sweet. I love that you’re coming here,” someone tweeted to Cantore this week after he revealed he would be covering the major storm from Massachusetts. “But I also hate that you’re coming here because that means ... we’re in for it.”
Known for his enthusiastic live shots in the middle of intensifying storm events, Cantore has become something of an omen for people when trying to assess just how serious the weather conditions might get.
Think of him as the writing on the wall.
I hope you don’t live where the harbinger of doom jim cantore is today https://t.co/afSxQGnUbI pic.twitter.com/jd9utqrHIz— Red Beard™️🏴☠️ (@Pirate0216) January 28, 2022
“Uh, oh,” the Charlotte Observer wrote earlier this month as rumors swirled like heavy snowflakes that Cantore was headed to the region for a storm. “If he’s in your neck of the woods, face it, you’re about to get socked with really bad stuff, if it hasn’t already struck.”
The Asheville Citizen Times called him “the harbinger of hurricanes, soothsayer of snowstorms” when he started tweeting from the area.
On Google, when you type “Jim Cantore Weather Channel,” you’re offered additional search query suggestions like “Where is Jim Cantore now?” and “Where is Jim Cantore going next?”
Sorry, Boston. The Cantore-ometer has arrived.
So @JimCantore has arrived in Boston. Bye hometown, it was nice to know you!! 😭— Kimberly Robertson (@krobertson245) January 28, 2022
Cantore, who helped a woman get her car out of a flooded parking lot during a storm here in 2018, confirmed people’s tongue-in-cheek fears Friday morning when The Weather Channel fired up its cameras to do a live shot of him standing along the harbor.
Wearing a thick jacket, gloves, and a winter hat, he gave his predictions for this weekend’s storm.
“We got a ‘Snowicane’ heading up the East Coast and through here,” Cantore said. “At some point, between ten and six [on Saturday], we’re going to get into a band of snow ... where we’re looking at snowfall rates that could be anywhere from four to five inches per hour. That is going to cripple anything.”
It's been 1415 days for Boston and 1483 days for New York since they've had a Blizzard Warning. 🤯— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) January 28, 2022
This storm is expected to dump a ton of snow, bring strong wind gusts, and maybe even cause some coastal flooding!@JimCantore is LIVE in Boston with the latest! pic.twitter.com/vpdr72uIeI
Parts of the state could see more than 20 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, with blizzard conditions expected in much of Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The storm is expected to arrive Saturday around midnight and continue into the evening. Officials are warning about the possibility of heavy snow, damaging winds, and coastal flooding.
Boston and surrounding communities declared snow emergencies on Friday afternoon, ahead of the storm’s arrival.
“This has the potential to be a historic storm, a huge one,” Mayor Michelle Wu said during a City Hall briefing. “The National Weather Service has already issued a blizzard warning for Boston, and we are expecting as much as 18 to 24 inches of snow and 40 to 50 miles-per-hour winds.”
While the forecast already had people scrambling to get bread, milk, and other storm necessities, it was Cantore’s sudden arrival to the region that seemed to seal the deal for some residents.
“@JimCantore is apparently in town. This does not bode well for Eastern Mass,” one person tweeted.
@JimCantore is apparently in town. This does not bode well for Eastern Mass. Hoping the 413 is spared from anything more than 6 inches. https://t.co/axYRjCdul3— Kim Ring (@KimRingTG) January 28, 2022
“If he is here, it is bad news,” another said.
If he is here, it is bad news.— Andres Plaza 🇨🇱 (@AndresPlazaR) January 28, 2022
Sorry @JimCantore :-) https://t.co/3t9SWZQSJk
“Jim’s in Boston,” someone else warned. “Hold on to your butts if you live there, folks!”
Jim's in Boston. Hold on to your butts if you live there, folks! :) https://t.co/MveKwuVENq— Lauren (@mslauren2930) January 28, 2022
For his part, Cantore doesn’t seem to mind being pegged as a precursor of terrible storms. When someone tweeted that his presence was an indicator that the upcoming storm could be a “hum dinger,” he reveled in it like a weatherman witnessing thundersnow.
“I may borrow that!!” Cantore replied.
Maybe it will become The Weather Channel’s new slogan.
You know it’s gonna be a hum dinger when @JimCantore shows up in your city! https://t.co/aSYeFDZnxx— Kevin (@KKelly) January 28, 2022
Love all the Boston meteorologists, but when @JimCantore shows up in Boston then it is serious and it is ON. Here we go #2022Blizzard #Weather #Boston— Greg Deschenes (@GregDeschenes) January 28, 2022
This is never good when @JimCantore comes to town! Be safe y’all. https://t.co/XMKO2JttIP— Media Maven (@chiradioman) January 28, 2022
You know it’s really coming once @JimCantore arrives on the scene… https://t.co/T3uwYT2c7E— Michael Scott (@urimiscott) January 28, 2022
It was only a matter of time before @JimCantore made his way to Boston for this whopper of a storm. https://t.co/btpeore3fd— Martha Sheridan (@Mott1103) January 28, 2022
We're under a blizzard warning and @JimCantore from the Weather Channel is in town. If you don't hear from me after Saturday, you know why. 🤣🌨️❄️🤣🌨️❄️🤣🌨️❄️🤣🌨️❄️🤣🌨️❄️— Julia_Moniz (@seshat0120) January 28, 2022
You know you’re in for a big storm when @JimCantore shows up in town…— Rick Domann (@RickDomann) January 28, 2022
As the saying goes=Wherever Jim is reporting from is where you don’t want to be.— Disgusted by... (@ByDisgusted) January 28, 2022
Jim’s in Boston 🥶 https://t.co/dbq59AT5ja
Looks like @JimCantore travels from Asheville to Boston more than I do.— Jared Rennie (@jjrennie) January 28, 2022
This also confirms Boston will get 3 feet of snow.
Perhaps thundersnow too? https://t.co/KMz4quNGho
Ah, damnit, they sent The Weather Channel in. I’m really done for now.— Logan Denson (@JLD_54) January 28, 2022
This is the end. https://t.co/vWIUaaQh6N
You know we are in for it when @JimCantore shows up. 😩 https://t.co/QpHqlW0k5C— Marguerite Fahey (@MargueriteFahey) January 28, 2022
Wow! You know it is bad when Weather Channel deploys Jim Cantore.— A. Rivera (@bloodravenlib) January 28, 2022
Stay safe out there folks. https://t.co/4nGhtydzyC
Oh no. Jim Cantore is in Boston. 👀👀👀 https://t.co/sFyYmBhPQG— Joseph R (@j_ren_5) January 28, 2022
Amanda Kaufman and Shannon Larson of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.