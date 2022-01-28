Emergency crews on scene of bridge collapse in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m.
A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.
There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.
The Forbes Ave bridge over #frickpark in #pittsburgh collapsed at about 6am. Several vehicles and a bus on the bridge. No injuries reported yet. Strong smell of natural gas. Avoid the area #pittsburghbridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/ykkE4YjiiX— Greg Barnhisel (@gbarnhisel) January 28, 2022
A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.
Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.
The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.
Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh — just hours before the president lands to talk about infrastructure.— Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 28, 2022
Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition — the second highest in the nation. pic.twitter.com/RrO5bCf5xn