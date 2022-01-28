Senator Romney tests positive for COVID-19

US Senator Mitt Romney, Republican representing Utah, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday statement from his office.
Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, is asymptomatic and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time,” the statement says.
His wife, Ann Romney, is negative for COVID and they both are fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.
Breakthrough coronavirus cases are possible for those who are fully vaccinated, but symptoms among those who are vaccinated can be more mild than for those who are unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccines and boosters also help to prevent severe COVID illness and hospitalization.
Advertisement
Romney tested positive as the United States appears to have reached a peaked in coronavirus cases after a surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant over the pasts few months.
He is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus this winter, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.