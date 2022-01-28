fb-pixel Skip to main content

Senator Romney tests positive for COVID-19

By Lauren Booker Globe Staff,Updated January 28, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.Greg Nash/Associated Press

US Senator Mitt Romney, Republican representing Utah, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday statement from his office.

Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, is asymptomatic and “will be isolating and working remotely for the recommended period of time,” the statement says.

His wife, Ann Romney, is negative for COVID and they both are fully vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus.

Breakthrough coronavirus cases are possible for those who are fully vaccinated, but symptoms among those who are vaccinated can be more mild than for those who are unvaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Vaccines and boosters also help to prevent severe COVID illness and hospitalization.

Advertisement

Romney tested positive as the United States appears to have reached a peaked in coronavirus cases after a surge in infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant over the pasts few months.

He is among a group of other congressional lawmakers that have contracted the virus this winter, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley and Senator Elizabeth Warren.




Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video