Fantastic beasts and where we find them

I recently learned that the worlds that Jesús and I invented are known as “paracosms.” According to the Wall Street Journal , one study found that 17 percent of children develop a personal universe that in most cases they later outgrow. While a make-believe friend might be a companion, the imaginary world is more about discovery and curiosity, from conjuring a forest in your mind to dreaming up a city far more exciting than the place you live and wondering who lives there. Before you know it, you’re doodling wondrous beasts and crude maps, trying to make sense of the world inside your head.

Last year, my friend Jesús was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike. He was one year older than I am. As college professors in Venezuela, we developed a friendship around our shared humanities-focused geekery. Jesús was also the only other person I knew at the time who had constructed a world inside his mind. When Jesús was buried, his casket was draped with the blue, white, and green of his make-believe country’s flag.

Advertisement

Some famous writers have mentioned making paracosms in their youth: Stanislaw Lem, C.S. Lewis (with his brother Warren), and Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë (with the help of their brother Branwell). Some of their unreal realms were influenced by the children’s perspectives on the adult world.

In a 1984 New Yorker essay, Lem points out the irony of the way he amused himself as a child between the world wars in Poland by creating fictitious passports and permits — only for his family to survive the Nazi takeover with the aid of forged documents. He wonders if these games were a reflection of “some unconscious sense of danger.”

The imaginary worlds of the Lewis and Brontë siblings, meanwhile, mirror British culture and imperialism: The Brontës’ world of Glass Town was set in an imaginary West Africa (later moved to the Pacific Ocean), with characters based on British explorers, Napoleon, and the Duke of Wellington. The Lewis brothers’ world, Boxen, was born out of Warren’s tales about India and his more famous brother’s love of stories involving talking animals, such as Beatrix Potter’s “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”

Advertisement

I developed my own paracosm as a weird, curious, and somewhat lonely tween in the early 2000s when I was growing up in Maracay, a city of just under a million people in north-central Venezuela. My source of fascination was the United States — or a distorted version of a place I knew only through media. I named this nation Urbania.

In Urbania, there’s my equivalent of New York City and places analogous to New Orleans, California, and Texas. There are enormous cities with skyscrapers and subways, endless suburbs, and prisons with electric chairs. There are wealthy industrialist families bound through fraternities and clubs, immigrants on crowded ocean liners looking to start new lives, and reactionary militias boiling on the fringe. There’s a colorful past carrying the sins of colonialism and foreign wars, which ultimately seal the country’s fate. Characters and places borrow names from Bertolt Brecht plays, black-and-white movies, and “Saturday Night Live” cast members.

Urbania offered me an escape. Adobe Stock/Judah - stock.adobe.com

The adults around me, though supportive, were irked that I didn’t try to write about something closer to my own reality. But I was a child of globalization with a head full of references from abroad. I watched “The Simpsons” and played Pokémon. The first book I read was “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” When I was 7, I knew who Bill Clinton was but did not know the name of the president of my own country.

Advertisement

At the same time, I had a hard time connecting with other kids, didn’t have the best family situation, and tried to distance myself from an overwhelming world. Urbania offered me an escape. It started out as a way to channel my creative impulses. I have always liked to tell stories. Urbania began as a comic book, then became a movie script and, finally, a book series that I have started, abandoned, or lost dozens of times over 20 years. Despite living with Urbania for so long, I’ve never been able to finish so much as a short story set there.

All those years I’ve spent developing a universe in my head haven’t been a waste of time, however. My protagonists were exploring their sexual orientation and gender performance way before I admitted to myself that I was attracted to men. Trying to flesh out my little realm of the unreal made me research history, geography, world cultures, mythology, religion, politics, and linguistics, essentially turning it into something that could help me understand the real world. In my case, creating a paracosm led me to writing. I became a journalist and have published short stories every now and then.

Advertisement

There was a time when I was preoccupied with my mortality and concerned that the little scraps — the first chapters of novels that languished, the drawings of maps and flags in yellowed notebooks at my mother’s apartment — might just be puzzle pieces I left behind, the way all the pieces from Jesús’s paracosm are hints at his inner world.

Jesús also used his paracosm to relate to the world. He wasn’t a writer — he was a political scientist. But his life was defined by working hard and passionately on little things. He was always hoping something bigger and better was coming. He had an infinite love for humanity and what it has been able to achieve. These are among the reasons I related to him. The make-believe country that was his own was also an intellectual game where he could design and apply social and political ideas that appealed to him. The blue, white, and green flag he was buried with served not only as the symbol of his personal utopia but as a banner for the better world he believed was possible.

As I have talked with friends and colleagues about my hobby of inventing worlds, I have realized that it’s far more common than I suspected. It appeals to individuals who have a deep curiosity about why people do what they do. Many who invent paracosms aren’t writers like the Brontë sisters or the Lewis brothers. They are economists, historians, and political scientists who dream. I see in them the sign of the fellow travelers who would rather take an endless journey over the next hill than race to a purported destination.

Advertisement

I can’t help wondering if all the supposedly nonsense details that we are meant to leave behind with our childhoods are really what help us to gain a different, broader insight into the society we live in. Looking back, I see that nearly all that I have achieved in my career has been the indirect result of chronicling the rise and fall of Urbania, an imagined land that has given me so much in real life.

José González Vargas is a Madrid-based journalist and college professor from Venezuela. He has written for El País, NPR’s Latino USA, Public Radio International, and Americas Quarterly. A version of this essay originally appeared in Zócalo Public Square.