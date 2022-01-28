It’s time to acknowledge that the Boston schools need a new direction

Up to third grade, students learn to read, and in fourth grade and above, they read to learn. In the BPS system, approximately 60 percent of students entering fourth grade cannot read at grade level. While there are many contributors to this, the primary responsibility must rest with BPS’s failure to provide a majority of its students the foundation of a successful K-12 education. As the system’s too-few excellent schools demonstrate, we can do far better for many more students. Meanwhile, inadequately prepared students are being denied the opportunity to realize their potential.

We are writing in regard to the question of whether the Boston Public Schools should go into receivership ( Yes and No op-eds, Jan. 17; Letters, Jan. 22).

Little progress has been made over the past three decades. In 1992, we switched from an elected school committee to an appointed committee, but neither has worked. More recently, we have had a revolving door of superintendents who come with credentials and enthusiasm but hit a wall of resistance. Sadly, the city’s political leaders have been unwilling to address BPS’ failures and take on the voting blocs that are tied to maintaining the status quo.

Building a successful urban public school system is a complex challenge, but the lack of progress indicates that we need fundamental change. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has the power to make the required changes. State receivership is the best alternative and could provide a much more equitable system. We have seen receivership succeed in Lawrence. It’s hard to acknowledge that prior approaches have failed, but the time has come for a bold change of direction. We owe that to the city’s children.

Donna Cowan

Dorchester

Kevin McCall

Cambridge

The authors are writing on behalf of the steering committee of Boston Leaders for Education, of which they are members. The organization is a collaboration of business and civic leaders.