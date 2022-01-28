Home of the Week: In Newbury, a three-season porch big enough to host a dance

Year built 1902

Square feet 2,826

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full

Sewer/Water Private

Taxes $7,666 (2022)

Should the next owner want to name this house near the Parker River in coastal Newbury, consideration should be given to this: The Amalgam.

Built in 1902, the home has a façade that is a fusion of architectural influences: The third floor has three dormers, the central and largest of which is in the Dutch Revival style. And directly down two stories from that dormer are a pair of Tuscan columns that hold sentry on the front porch and shelter a front door topped by a pediment.

Advertisement

Flanking the house, in nice symmetry, are a three-season porch and a porte cochère, both framed with white railings. And the entire house is encased in cedar shingles, evocative of a Nantucket cottage and known to stand up to life on the New England coast.

The interior has undergone a revamping recently. To the left off the front door is the first of the home’s four bedrooms, but this one is serving as a sitting room/library. Being in a prime spot on the corner, it offers windows on two walls. Here, as is the case throughout the home, the flooring is a mix of hardwood and planked pine and has been refinished.

To the right off the entrance are combined living and family rooms anchored by a red brick fireplace (given its size, this is the proper verb) that looks something like a ziggurat as it rises toward the ceiling. The beams of the coffered ceiling are hefty and white, and natural light arrives through a pair of windows and French doors to the three-season porch. In this expansive area (the grand piano in the corner looks lonely), the sole heat source is a red brick fireplace, the sibling of the one on the other side of the wall. This one has the same heft but it is not as dramatic. Two ceiling fans will ensure a nice breeze in the summer, and the room is lined with white-framed windows that offer a look at the front lawn of the 1.64-acre parcel.

Advertisement

The family room features a working brick fireplace and a coffered ceiling. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The fireplace in the three-season porch extends the enjoyment into the fourth. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The three-season porch. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

There are two key rooms left on this level: the full bath and the kitchen. In the former, black ceramic tile lines the floor and the shower pan. In a pleasing contrast, the shower surround is white subway tile, and the single vanity is topped with quartz.

There’s a lot to share about the kitchen, which received a lot of attention during the renovation. It the largest room in the house (540 square feet). One section is set aside for a dining area, which a table for six currently occupies. The working part of the kitchen is worthy of a cooking demonstration: A long rectangular island topped with quartz has a sink with a pot filler and seating for eight. The appliances, including a double-wide refrigerator and stacked ovens, are stainless steel. The cabinets are white with raised-panel doors. Recessed lighting, three pendant lights with bulbous globe shades, and windows with wood shutters bring light to the space. A door leads to the backyard.

The dining area is open to the kitchen. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

Three bulbous glass-shaded lights hang over an island with seating for eight. Enough to hold a cooking demonstration. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The cabinets have raised-panel doors and are painted white, making the room seem even bigger. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, including a double oven. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The second floor holds three bedrooms and a full bath. The latter boasts a double vanity with an antique appearance and a quartz counter that extends for folding the clothes pulled from the washer and dryer nearby. Other highlights include a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower with a subway tile surround and a black ceramic tile floor. The flooring in the rest of the bath is also black ceramic tile, but white subway tile rises halfway up the walls.

Advertisement

The owner bedroom offers a custom walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, thin crown molding, four windows, and enough space for a king-sized bed, a love seat, and two chairs (247 square feet). Of the other two bedrooms, the larger comes with double closets and three windows. The smaller bedroom is set up as an office.

The owner bedroom. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The walk-in closet in the primary suite has built-in cabinetry. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The second-floor bath boasts an oval soaking tub. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

A double vanity with open shelving and six drawers. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The third floor (remember those dormers?) is composed of four rooms and was recently plumbed for heat.

Quarter-moon windows draw the eye in the attic. Bella Cassa Marketing LLC

There are two detached garages, each with three bays. One has bay doors on both sides.

The home sits on 1.64 acres. Bella Cassa Marketing LLC

Richard LeMay of RE/Max by the River is the listing agent.

See more photos of the home below:

The first-floor living room. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

A shower with a small window, frameless glass walls, a rain shower head, an inset, a black tile floor, and a subway tile surround. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

A view from the front porch. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

This room has a coffered ceiling, wood flooring, and French doors. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

A view of the house on the sunroom side. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

The driveway sweeps around a tree with no leaves and then around the house. The grass is brown, but the sky is mostly sunny. Trees line the background. A mature bush sits high next to the sunroom. Bella Casa Marketing LLC

This second-floor bedroom gets light from three windows. Bella Cassa Marketing LLC

One of the home's four bedrooms. Bella Cassa Marketing LLC

An interior space with a modern vibe. Bella Cassa Marketing LLC

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.