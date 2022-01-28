Home of the Week: In Newbury, a three-season porch big enough to host a dance

$1,100,000
Style Colonial
Year built 1902
Square feet 2,826
Bedrooms 4
Baths 2 full
Sewer/Water Private
Taxes $7,666 (2022)
Should the next owner want to name this house near the Parker River in coastal Newbury, consideration should be given to this: The Amalgam.
Built in 1902, the home has a façade that is a fusion of architectural influences: The third floor has three dormers, the central and largest of which is in the Dutch Revival style. And directly down two stories from that dormer are a pair of Tuscan columns that hold sentry on the front porch and shelter a front door topped by a pediment.
Advertisement
Flanking the house, in nice symmetry, are a three-season porch and a porte cochère, both framed with white railings. And the entire house is encased in cedar shingles, evocative of a Nantucket cottage and known to stand up to life on the New England coast.
The interior has undergone a revamping recently. To the left off the front door is the first of the home’s four bedrooms, but this one is serving as a sitting room/library. Being in a prime spot on the corner, it offers windows on two walls. Here, as is the case throughout the home, the flooring is a mix of hardwood and planked pine and has been refinished.
To the right off the entrance are combined living and family rooms anchored by a red brick fireplace (given its size, this is the proper verb) that looks something like a ziggurat as it rises toward the ceiling. The beams of the coffered ceiling are hefty and white, and natural light arrives through a pair of windows and French doors to the three-season porch. In this expansive area (the grand piano in the corner looks lonely), the sole heat source is a red brick fireplace, the sibling of the one on the other side of the wall. This one has the same heft but it is not as dramatic. Two ceiling fans will ensure a nice breeze in the summer, and the room is lined with white-framed windows that offer a look at the front lawn of the 1.64-acre parcel.
Advertisement
There are two key rooms left on this level: the full bath and the kitchen. In the former, black ceramic tile lines the floor and the shower pan. In a pleasing contrast, the shower surround is white subway tile, and the single vanity is topped with quartz.
There’s a lot to share about the kitchen, which received a lot of attention during the renovation. It the largest room in the house (540 square feet). One section is set aside for a dining area, which a table for six currently occupies. The working part of the kitchen is worthy of a cooking demonstration: A long rectangular island topped with quartz has a sink with a pot filler and seating for eight. The appliances, including a double-wide refrigerator and stacked ovens, are stainless steel. The cabinets are white with raised-panel doors. Recessed lighting, three pendant lights with bulbous globe shades, and windows with wood shutters bring light to the space. A door leads to the backyard.
The second floor holds three bedrooms and a full bath. The latter boasts a double vanity with an antique appearance and a quartz counter that extends for folding the clothes pulled from the washer and dryer nearby. Other highlights include a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower with a subway tile surround and a black ceramic tile floor. The flooring in the rest of the bath is also black ceramic tile, but white subway tile rises halfway up the walls.
Advertisement
The owner bedroom offers a custom walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, thin crown molding, four windows, and enough space for a king-sized bed, a love seat, and two chairs (247 square feet). Of the other two bedrooms, the larger comes with double closets and three windows. The smaller bedroom is set up as an office.
The third floor (remember those dormers?) is composed of four rooms and was recently plumbed for heat.
There are two detached garages, each with three bays. One has bay doors on both sides.
Richard LeMay of RE/Max by the River is the listing agent.
See more photos of the home below:
Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.