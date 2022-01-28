Balanced team effort is perfect recipe for success in Woburn girls’ basketball victory

“We competed really well on the defensive end,” Woburn coach Steve Sullivan said. “I mean, that’s our trademark. That’s our staple. We create our offense from our defense, and I think the girls took a lot of pride in tonight.”

Eighth-ranked Woburn grounded the red-hot Rockets, winning 51-29. The visiting Tanners improved to 12-0 overall and 11-0 in league play with swarming defense and methodical offense. Reading, which had won its last seven games, dropped to 10-4.

The Woburn girls’ basketball team doesn’t rely on a single star to steer the ship. If Friday’s matchup with Middlesex League rival Reading is any indication, the Tanners don’t need one.

It took both sides three minutes to register a made basket before Woburn junior Amber Hayden knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Then the Tanners offense revved to life as players were in constant motion.

“When we’re at our best is when we’re sharing the basketball, setting each other up and putting each other in position to succeed,” Sullivan said.

Reading teammates swarm Jackie Malley (24) after she scored her 1,000th career point. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

READING, 1/28/2022 - Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Reading senior Jackie Malley cleared 1,000 career points on a fast-break layup in the first quarter. She finished with 11 points but rarely found a comfortable shot with Woburn’s constant defensive pressure.

“You’re not going to stop a great player from scoring, but you can make things difficult,” Sullivan said.

Junior wing Cyndea Labissiere led the Tanners with 13 points. Seniors Jenna Taylor (11 points) and Carley Dangora (9 points) also led the offensive effort as nine players scored for Woburn. Labissiere jumped passing lanes and sparked transition chances to get her buckets.

“When my teammates are playing really hard defense on the ball, I want to try to do my part off the ball and try to get the steals,” she said.

Woburn has won its last four games by at least 20 points, though Sullivan and Labissiere both believe the team still has facets to fine-tune.

“We’ve just go to keep on pushing, keep practicing [and] getting better at the little things we need to work on,” Labissiere said.

Woburn's Cyndea Labissiere (23) looks to make a play while defended by Reading's Ciara Keane (right) and Emily Bass (back). Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Acton-Boxborough 46, Newton South 35 — Shannon Patrick scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds for A-B (5-6) in the Dual County League win.

Bishop Feehan 62, Arlington Catholic 13 — Seniors Olivia Olson and Lydia Mordarski (10 points each) led the No. 10 Shamrocks (11-2) in their dominant Catholic Central triumph.

Bridgewater-Raynham 62, Dartmouth 39 — Sophomores Natalia Hall-Rosa (25 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds) and Reese Bartlett (12 points, 5 rebounds) combined for eight 3-pointers for the 13th-ranked Trojans (8-3) in the Southeast Conference win. The victory was the 100th for coach Cheryl Seavey at B-R (100-35 in seven seasons) and 112th overall including two years at Middleborough.

Dracut 61, North Andover 40 — Ashlee Talbot (14 points), Cam Watkins (13 points) and Emma Felker (12 points) propelled the No. 15 Middies (12-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Durfee 56, Somerset Berkley 45 — Mackenzie Carreiro (25 points) and Mya Hayes-Paulette (18 points) led the Hilltoppers (7-4) to the nonleague win.

Fenway 69, New Mission 40 — Sierra Cherrie’s 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals helped the Panthers (5-0) win the Boston City League matchup.

Foxborough 79, Canton 76 — Freshman Kailey Sullivan and sophomore Camryn Collins each dropped 25 points to will the Warriors (7-4) to a Hockomock League overtime victory over the Bulldogs.

Hingham 52, Plymouth North 30 — Perry Blasetti scored 17 points and Colleen Johnston (10 points) recorded seven blocks as the visiting Harbormen (9-3) halted a two-game skid with the Patriot League win.

Latin Academy 64, East Boston 20 — Senior Ruth Norton scored a career-high 28 points and Nellie Conklin tallied 13 in the City League win for the Dragons (4-1).

Marshfield 71, Duxbury 55 — Senior captain Danielle Bergeron scored 18 of her 22 points before the break, helping the Rams (7-3) build a 42-24 halftime edge and cruise to the Patriot League win. Freshman Lyla Peters hit five 3-pointers en route to a career-high 21 for the Dragons (7-5). Marshfield’s hot start was the difference, as the Rams won their third straight.

Medfield 58, Millis 28 — Kate Olenik tallied 21 points and 9 steals in the Tri-Valley League win for the Warriors (8-2).

North Quincy 54, Scituate 48 — Sophomore captain Orlagh Gormley scored 22 of her game-high 27 points in the second half, and classmates Ava Bryan (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Autumn O’Campus (6 points, 10 rebounds) controlled in the boards for the No. 12 Raiders (11-0) in the Patriot League win.

Norwood 70, Norton 39 — Senior Meg Olbrys, a Villanova commit, scored 28 points to lead the third-ranked Mustangs (12-0) in a convincing Tri-Valley League win.

Oliver Ames 45, North Attleborough 32 — Jasmyn Cooper (12 points, 12 rebounds) registered a double-double for the No. 5 Tigers (10-1), and Sarah Hilliard added 12 points in the Hockomock League win.

Peabody 40, Saugus 28 — Logan Lomasney blocked 5 shots and pulled down 16 rebounds to go with her 14 points for the Tanners (11-1) in their Northeastern Conference win.

Pentucket 51, Lynnfield 19 — Sophomore guard Gabby Bellacqua had 14 points in pacing Pentucket (9-3) to a Cape Ann League win.

Rising Tide Charter 45, Sturgis West 28 — Senior captain Laney McGoff (career-high 13 points), Johnny Tompkins (12 points) and Raeghan Blake (10 points) paced the Herons (6-2) to a Cape & Islands League Lighthouse Division win.

Seekonk 51, Greater New Bedford 27 — Kate Leinson (18 points) and Bria Dunphy (14 points) led the way as the Warriors (5-7) picked up the South Coast Conference win.

South Shore Voc-Tech 28, Old Colony 22 — Senior Ellery Campbell (17 points) lifted the Vikings (9-2) to a Mayflower League victory over the Cougars.

St. Mary’s 65, Archbishop Williams 27 — Yirsy Queliz (21 points) and Niya Morgan (14 points) were the catalysts for the fourth-ranked Spartans (15-2) in the Catholic Central win.

Taunton 53, Milford 36 — Behind a game-high 25 points from Kameron St. Pierre, the Tigers (3-9) picked up a Hockomock League win.

Walpole 67, Newton North 34 — Junior captain Brooke Walonis (23 points) and freshman Izzy Adams (17 points) led the No. 18 Timberwolves (10-2) to a Bay State Conference win over the Tigers.

Watertown 56, Melrose 35 — Senior forward Taylor Lambo (28 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists) and sophomore guard Lily Lambo (10 points, 12 rebounds) guided the Red Raiders (5-5) to the Middlesex Freedom Division victory.

Whitman-Hanson 51, Silver Lake 23 — Senior forwards Abby Martin and Anna Stone each scored 10 points for the seventh-ranked Panthers (13-0) in the Patriot League win.

Winchester 63, Belmont 51 — Emily Collins’s 20 points led Winchester (12-3) to a Middlesex League victory.

