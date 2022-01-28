Bruins win out west, hold off inferior Arizona

Following a workout Saturday afternoon in Glendale, the Bruins will make their way to Dallas and wrap up their three-game trip with a game there Monday night vs. the Stars.

The victory, backed by Linus Ullmark’s 30 saves, improved the Bruins record to 25-13-3 (.646) through 41 games, a pace that projects to 106 points over a full 82-game season. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak (0-1-1), coming only two nights after the Bruins booted a 3-1, third-period lead in Denver and suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Bruins hit the season’s midway point Friday night in Arizona and returned to their winning ways, pinning a 2-1 defeat on the Coyotes on goals by Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy at Gila River Arena.

Advertisement

McAvoy’s goal, with 6:19 to go in the second, provided the winning margin — the second time in as many nights the Bruins carried the lead into the final period or regulation.

Patrice Bergeron, a near-perfect 10-for-11 on faceoffs in the first two periods, began the scoring play with a win at the dot, with Brad Marchand providing some quick support. Marchand then dished to McAvoy around the right point and the ex-BU defenseman snapped home his seventh of the season. Taylor Hall provided a key screen at the top of the paint.

McAvoy, who had a pair of assists in Wednesday’s loss in Denver, equaled his career high for goals and lifted his power-play point total this season to 15. The goal also extended the Bruins’ season-high streak to eight games with at least one on the advantage. They often struggled in man-up situations through the first three months of the season, but it has proven a confidence-booster the last three weeks.

The two sides traded goals in the first, with the Bruins finally breaking their five-game streak of giving up the first of the night.

Advertisement

Haula struck for the go-ahead strike, his fifth goal this season, with 12:31 gone after the Coyotes failed to get the puck out of the zone. The slip-up set up David Pastrnak in the left-wing circle. He cut to the net and dished in the low slot for Haula to bang in the 1-0 lead.

The assist stretched Pastrnak’s point-scoring streak to eight games. He added another on McAvoy’s winner, and has a 12-7—19 line in 15 January games.

Nick Schmaltz, the ex-Blackhawks first-round pick, was back at 18:04 with the equalizer, set up nicely by Shayne Gostisbehere, the former Flyer backliner from Union College. Gostisbehere faked a shot on the right side, dished left, and Schmaltz zipped it into the net before Ullmark could fully get in position.

Less than five minutes after McAvoy’s goal, it appeared they would have a perfect opportunity to build on the lead when a double-minor (4:00) was initially called on Schmaltz for high-sticking Anton Blidh. It first looked like the right call, particularly with Blidh’s blood dripping on the ice.

But not so fast. The call allowed the officiating crew to take a closer look at the video. And upon forensic inspection, yes, Blidh had been the victim of a high stick, but the unintended perpetrator was none other McAvoy. No penalty on Schmaltz and play returned to 5-on-5, at least untl Curtis Lazar was whistled off at 19:33 for goaltender interference.

Trouble was, it too was an errant call. The replay showed that Coyotes backliner Antoine Roussel knocked Lazar into goalie Scott Wedgewood. It should have been negated, but two-minute calls don’t allow the on-ice officiating crew to check the tale of the tape.

Advertisement

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.