Danielle Kang takes share of Gainbridge LPGA lead to keep momentum going

Chip-ins from Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton fueled their surge into contention at the Dubai Desert Classic. The player they’ll try to catch over the weekend is Justin Harding , whose own spectacular shot in the second round came from much further out. McIlroy and Hatton took advantage of beautiful conditions at Emirates Golf Club to shoot 6-under 66s — tied for the lowest scores of the day — and climb onto the leaderboard in the $8 million Rolex Series event on the European tour.

A week-and-a-half into the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Danielle Kang has a new home. She has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard with no indication of leaving. A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Kang birdied her final two holes Friday for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico. Kang said she considers Ko to be her little sister. The two stand at 11-under 133 at the tournament’s midway point, four shots clear of US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (70) and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69). Conditions were cooler, windier, and tougher than they had been a day earlier in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the season. Ko, at 24 already a 16-time winner on the tour, considered her day to be a grind from start to finish.

BASKETBALL

LeBron James, Anthony Davis sit out

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis were ruled out against the Charlotte Hornets. James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Davis sat out with right wrist soreness. Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) were out for the struggling Lakers. James sat out Thursday night in a loss at Philadelphia. Davis had 31 points against 76ers ... Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing profane and derogatory remarks toward a game official. . The incident occurred at the conclusion of Orlando’s 111-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night at Amway Center.

COLLEGES

Northeastern women’s hockey unbeaten streak ends

The No. 1 Northeastern women’s hockey team fell to the Vermont Catamounts, 2-1,at Matthews Arena. Prior to the loss to Vermont, the Huskies had been on a 20-game unbeaten streak that saw them ascend to the nation’s top ranking. Northeastern last defeat had come Oct. 9 at Providence. The Catamounts broke a 1-1 tie at the 6:15 mark in the third period when a shot went off the stick of Bella Parento on the power play. Northeastern had fought back to tie the game 1-1 when Maureen Murphy tallied her 15th goal of the season midway through the second period. Vermont jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the 11:59 mark of the first period.

Boston University men’s basketball defeats Colgate

Sukhmail Mathon had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Boston University narrowly defeated visiting Colgate 76-72. Javante McCoy had 17 points for Boston University (15-8, 6-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jonas Harper added 11 points and Walter Whyte had 10 points. Nelly Cummings had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (8-11, 4-2), whose four-game winning streak ended.

MISCELLANY

Sabres goalie ranks grow thinner with Michael Houser out

The Buffalo Sabres are potentially down to their sixth option at goalie after Michael Houser was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Houser’s unavailability makes it unclear who will start or even serve as Buffalo’s backup on Saturday, when the team opens a three-game western road swing at Arizona. Season opening starter Craig Anderson and backup Dustin Tokarski are traveling with the team. But they have yet to be cleared to play, leaving open a possibility the Sabres will have to sign another goalie ... Colton Herta will represent the United States in next weekend’s international Race of Champions as the replacement for injured driver Travis Pastrana. Herta will take his place alongside seven-time NASCAR champion and current IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson ... Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte in the UK this spring after promoter Frank Warren won a purse bid for the bout. Top Rank, Fury’s US-based promoter, and Warren’s Queensberry Promotions announced the deal , concluding months of drawn-out negotiations over the unbeaten Fury’s future ... Robert Wickens and Mark Wilkins teamed for a third-place finish in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge touring car class season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It was the first race for Wickens since he suffered a spinal cord injury in 2018 in a spectacular crash at Pocono.

