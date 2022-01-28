EMass wrestling: Carver’s Joey Tully headlines Athletes of the Week

Noah Beshara, Methuen — In a dominant super quad performance by the Rangers, Beshara won all five of his matches at 145 pounds.
Matthew Botello, Hingham — A 25-second pin at 132 pounds against Duxbury capped a 4-0 week and helped the Harbormen clinch a share of the Patriot League title. The freshman also pinned foes from Plymouth South, North Attleborough, and Brockton.
Marc Pineiro, St. John’s Prep — After spending part of the season wrestling with the junior varsity squad, Pineiro picked up four pins at 195 pounds in a super quad Saturday and added another win Wednesday against BC High.
David Seiche, Natick — The senior captain won three matches by pin against tough competition at 145 pounds Saturday and Sunday, helping the Redhawks to wins against Andover, Braintree and Hanover.
Joey Tully, Carver — With three pins, the junior won the Cape Cod Invitational at 152 pounds, defeating Taunton’s Christian Balmain, 5-4, in the final. Tully was named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
Gustavo Ventura, Lowell — The senior won a dramatic triple-overtime match in the final of the Timberlane Invitational, winning the heavyweight title and helping the Red Raiders finish sixth.
