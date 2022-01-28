EMass wrestling: Carver’s Joey Tully headlines Athletes of the Week

Noah Beshara, Methuen — In a dominant super quad performance by the Rangers, Beshara won all five of his matches at 145 pounds.

Matthew Botello, Hingham — A 25-second pin at 132 pounds against Duxbury capped a 4-0 week and helped the Harbormen clinch a share of the Patriot League title. The freshman also pinned foes from Plymouth South, North Attleborough, and Brockton.

Marc Pineiro, St. John’s Prep — After spending part of the season wrestling with the junior varsity squad, Pineiro picked up four pins at 195 pounds in a super quad Saturday and added another win Wednesday against BC High.