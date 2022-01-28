Giants choose Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be their next head coach

Daboll, 46, also has Patriots roots, with two stints on Bill Belichick’s staff, the last coming 2013-16 as tight ends coach. The Giants spoke with Daboll twice, the second time in-person Tuesday.

The Giants interviewed six men for the job that opened Jan. 11 when Joe Judge was fired after a 4-13 record this past season. The former Patriots special teams coordinator was 10-23 in two seasons.

Daboll got the job ahead of Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, who was scheduled to have an in-person second interview Friday, the last for co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen worked with both Frazier and Daboll in Buffalo, where he was the assistant general manager.

Also among those interviewed was former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who was let go despite having winning seasons the past two years. He was 24-25 overall in three years. He also previously worked for the Patriots, where he won four Super Bowls as an assistant coach.

Among those also considered for the job were defensive coordinators Pat Graham of the Giants, Lou Anarumo of the Bengals, and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.

Frazier’s defense was ranked No. 1 in the NFL this season. It allowed the fewest points per game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8), and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards per play (4.6), and first downs a game (16.8). Buffalo tied for third with 30 takeaways.

Saints high on Dennis Allen

Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club.

Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate,” Loomis said.

The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules, he is certain to interview minority candidates before hiring a new head coach. Higher-profile minority candidates could include Flores and Aaron Glenn, who spent last season as Detroit’s defensive coordinator following five seasons as a secondary coach for the Saints.

“We do have great candidates from within the building and yet we also recognize that there’s great candidates outside the building,” Loomis said. “We want to go trough the full process. That’s the fair thing to do. It’s the right thing to do for the New Orleans Saints.”

Dan Quinn staying in Dallas

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come.”

Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys’ DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy.

Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, a week after the scheduled end of his weekly segments with the team’s flagship radio station. He said he wanted to do the extra appearance to discuss Quinn and Mike McCarthy, reiterating his support for the head coach after the Cowboys won the NFC East before losing a home playoff game to San Francisco.

“Mike was very involved in this process, and very involved in trying to give us every chance to keep Dan Quinn,” Jones said. “The idea of Mike twisting in the wind just wasn’t the case at all.”

While indicating that Quinn turned down a head coaching offer — “I believe that very much,” Jones said — the owner didn’t offer specifics or any details about a contract extension with the Cowboys.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for the second year in a row, has also gotten interest from other teams.

“I do believe he’ll be back next year,” Jones said of Moore.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert done after draft

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers who is stepping away.

General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is leaving after the NFL draft this spring.

The 65-year-old Colbert has stuck to a “one season at a time approach” for a while. Team president Art Rooney II said Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.

There is no rush to hire Colbert’s replacement. Rooney said the hope is to have Colbert’s successor in place after the draft. The next general manager will have a tall order in replicating Colbert’s success. The Steelers won two Super Bowls and appeared in a third under his watch. They reached the playoffs 14 times since he was hired as director of football operations in 2000.

Colbert will be actively involved in one final draft as the Steelers look to replace Roethlisberger, who retired on Thursday after 18 seasons in Pittsburgh. Rooney declined to get into specifics about what Colbert’s emeritus role will be, though he joked “[Colbert] would probably rather describe it as something more than ‘hanging around.’”

Ninners’ Williams ailing

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for the NFC Championship game after missing practice all week with a sprained ankle.

Williams got hurt in the second half of last week’s win at Green Bay but remained in the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan would not disclose whether Williams’s injury was the more severe high ankle injury or a milder low ankle injury and said the decision on whether he would play against the Rams won’t be made until Sunday.

Williams was in a similar situation three weeks ago with an elbow injury and was scratched on game day.

“It’s going to be like it was three weeks ago,” Shanahan said. “I feel the same way as I did at the beginning of the week. He came out for walk-through today and Trent’s adamant that he’s going. He was last time, too. I believe Trent when he says that. He’s going to do everything he can to play. I will be surprised if he doesn’t, but I was surprised last time. I was also surprised he was able to finish the game versus Green Bay.”