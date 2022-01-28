Hawks leave Celtics behind in fourth quarter

The Celtics trailed just 85-84 after a Jayson Tatum layup with 9:42 left and then scored 2 points over the next 7 minutes, 5 seconds to waste a chance at a third consecutive victory. The Celtics missed 12 of their first 16 shots in the fourth quarter as the Hawks went on a 17-2 run to push Boston back to .500.

Once the Celtics faced adversity against a hot opponent, they folded again down the stretch. After battling to slice a 16-point deficit to 1 with under 10 minutes left, the Celtics lost all control with porous offense, turnovers, and shoddy defense in a 108-92 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.

ATLANTA— The momentum generated from a two-game losing streak, two easy victories highlighted by a stifling defense and 3-point barrages is over just that quickly.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum, coming off 16 made 3-pointers in the past two games, was 2 of 8 from beyond the arc while Jaylen Brown (26 points) was 2 of 9. They combined for 12 turnovers as the Celtics shot 35.3 percent and were just 7 of 36 from the 3-point line.

Trae Young and John Collins each scored 21 points but Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 19 points off the bench was more impactful during Atlanta’s big run.

The 15-point halftime deficit was a byproduct of a late 10-0 Hawks run to end the first half, and the Celtics could not allow the margin to get any larger. They played with more pace and execution in the third quarter but the Hawks maintained their lead because of power forward Collins, who created a mismatch with any Celtic on the floor.

He scored four of Atlanta’s first five baskets of the second half on an array of jumpers and short hooks. The Celtics counted with a pair of threes from Marcus Smart and then 10 combined points from Brown and Tatum, who passed on launching 3-pointers and dove into the paint.

Advertisement

The Celtics defense improved, challenging every shot as the Hawks began missing the contested ones they made in the first half. Tatum hit his second 3-pointer of the period to slice the deficit to 74-71, and the Celtics then avoided their typical late-quarter breakdown.

Brown ended the period with an acrobatic layup and then Josh Richardson took a brilliant pass from Dennis Schröder for a backdoor layup to cut the Atlanta lead to 80-77 after the third period after trailing by as many as 16.

The Celtics talked at morning shootaround about capitalizing on their previous two wins, which were a combined 82 points. Forward Jayson Tatum addressed the team and stressed staying focused to his teammates and starting Friday’s matchup strong.

The problem wasn’t the start. It was the finish to each quarter, which was awful in the first two periods for Boston. The Celtics were outscored 12-2 in the final two minutes, 44 seconds of the first period, and trailed 32-20.

They matched that futility in the second by being outscored 10-0 in the final two minutes, 20 seconds and trailing 62-47.

The Celtics outscored the Hawks 45-40 in those other minutes, a testament to their maddening inconsistency.

The issue was an offense that went 15-for-46 shooting and 2 of 16 from the 3-point line. Jayson Tatum, who hit 16 3-pointers in his previous two games, was 1 of 8 shooting and missed his lone 3-pointer. He tried attacking the rim on several occasions but had four of his first-half shots blocked.

Advertisement

Still, the Celtics used an 11-3 run to slice the Hawks’ lead to 52-47 after a Josh Richardson 3-pointer with two minutes, 36 seconds left in the half. The Hawks ended the quarter with a flurry, including a 3-pointer from Trae Young for a 15-point advantage.

Atlanta was 23-for-45 shooting in the first half and canned seven 3-pointers. The Hawks bench punished the Celtics, with the trio of Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic combining for 23 points.





Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.