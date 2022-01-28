Marisol Nugent’s biggest win is being a trailblazer for women wrestlers

Trevor Nugent was a youth wrestler, and his twin sister, Marisol , just loved weekend meets with him and their dad, Joe , a former grappler at Lynnfield and Boston College. Naturally, Marisol wanted to try her hand at the sport, so Joe said if they ever saw another girl wrestling, she could follow suit.

Somewhere out there is a young woman from Woburn who has no idea the butterfly effect she rippled through the world of women’s wrestling.

One day a dozen years ago, as Trevor was waiting to weigh in at the Chelmsford Youth Tournament, Marisol spotted a girl in line. A girl from Woburn. It was her opening.

By the following Monday, Marisol was enrolled in the Masconomet youth program and wore a gymnastics leotard and boys’ shoes to her first practice.

“We knew from that point forward she was going to be competing,” recalled Joe Nugent, underselling the start of a career that has led Nugent from Boxford to making history at the University of North Carolina as the first female wrestler on the roster of an Atlantic Coast Conference team.

“It’s amazing, but it’s not surprising,” he added. “I’ve been watching her break these glass ceilings every step of the way.”

After that first practice, Nugent quickly proved she could compete. In the third grade she won a New England girls’ title at 64 pounds. She later wrote an essay for English class titled “The Beast at 64.”

As a freshman she made the varsity at Masconomet alongside Trevor, who now wrestles at Bucknell. She transferred to Phillips Andover and over the next three years became a team captain, six-time All-American, Super 32 Tournament national champion, was named New England Outstanding Wrestler and captured a national prep title in 2020. She cracked the Top 20 in the co-ed national prep rankings at 145 pounds and was honored with the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award and a Jim Peckham Scholarship.

But it was a torn anterior cruciate her junior year that led to a seismic shift. After her Super 32 win, Nugent injured her knee preparing for folkstyle nationals. When she got the call from her doctor, she sat in her car for 30 minutes and wept.

“I don’t think I’d ever been that sad in my life,” she said.

Then she thought about her little sister, Jaci, a freshman at Phillips Andover, the No. 4 ranked 122-pounder in the national girls’ high school rankings and her No. 1 fan.

“Maybe wrestling doesn’t have to be all about me and winning,” she realized. “I can do something that will break down barriers.”

With her father’s help, she started the Doughgirls wrestling club, an extension of the Doughboy. She helped form a Massachusetts girls’ national team (she had wrestled for Team Maine). She cold-called high school athletic directors to quiz them about starting women’s wrestling teams and made flyers illustrating facts about the sport.

She was equally diligent with her rehab, returning three months early and finishing third in NEPSAC Class A just three weeks later. Then she turned her attention to her limited college options.

In 2019-20 there was just one Division 1 women’s wrestling team (Presbyterian) in the country. Today, there are three. So she chose Lehigh, which offered the chance to train and compete with a USAW Regional Training Center. She was the 2020 UWW Junior National Champion and a two-time All-American, but early on knew Lehigh wasn’t the right fit.

Then came a moment of serendipity. On Nov. 6, 2020, North Carolina coach Coleman Scott posted an open letter on the Division 1 Women’s Wrestling Instagram account with a simple message: “Women Can Train Like a Tar Heel.” UNC would be joining Arizona State and Princeton as men’s programs with women on the team. Nugent excitedly called her dad.

“She had just found the thing she’d been looking for for a long time,” Joe said. “She knew at that point that’s where she wanted to be.”

At the Missouri Valley Open on Nov. 19-20, Nugent took the mat wearing Tar Heel Blue for the first time. While other women have trained with the men’s team before, they had never represented the school in competition. Nugent won her first three matches on the way to a fourth-place finish at 143 pounds.

It was quite the achievement, history unfolding in real time, but it was another moment that weekend — a conversation between coaches and student-athlete — that would forever alter her trajectory.

When she first arrived on campus the other two girls scheduled to train with her were sidelined with torn labrums. She was left to spar with the men while struggling to adjust to intense conditioning sessions in the North Carolina heat.

“I had a little bit of imposter syndrome,” Nugent said. “I was struggling.”

She felt like a liability. Like she couldn’t keep up. Finally, she had a chance to sit down with Scott and assistant Tony Ramos.

“We started talking about it and being open about it,” Nugent said. “They reassured me that I wasn’t giving myself the benefit of the doubt.”

A light seemed to go on.

“When she got out of her own way and stopped trying to prove she belonged and knew we wanted her there, it became about her own growth,” Scott said.

With much of her self-doubt cleared, Nugent has attacked her training with a newfound vigor.

“Each and every day she’s gotten better,” Scott said. “That’s been the most rewarding.”

After the cancellation of the biggest women’s collegiate tournaments of the year, Nugent has tailored her training toward the USA Wrestling schedule, focusing on the U.S. Open in April and the U23 World Team Trials in May.

“She should be able to push toward the national team this year if she believes in herself as we do,” Scott said. “She’s right there.”

Nugent hopes to make the U23 team and compete in her first World Championships. After worlds, she has her sights trained on the Olympics.

“One way or another, I want to be in Paris in 2024,” she said.

It’s a rare moment of braggadocio from Nugent. But those around her have no reason to doubt its earnestness.

“She keeps doing things people have never done before,” Joe Nugent said. “She’s a trailblazer. She’s a pioneer. Who knows how far she’ll go?”

On Sunday, she’ll be back home for a brief stop, serving as the guest clinician for the 8th Phillips Andover Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, in which 90 competitors will be representing 32 schools from the region.

