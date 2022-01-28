No matter who is available, Boston University’s women’s basketball team has managed to keep winning

“It’s our attitude,” said junior guard Sydney Johnson , who leads BU in scoring, assists, and steals. “It’s stepping on the floor with whoever we have and not wavering. We play hard regardless.”

Because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, the Terriers’ rotation and that of their opponent are seemingly in constant flux. What doesn’t change is BU’s ability to provide a complete performance no matter who is on the court. The Terriers (11-8, 7-1) Patriot League are tied with Holy Cross atop the league standings

When it’s all over, the 2021-22 Boston University women’s basketball team will have completed the season playing less than a half-dozen games with its full roster.

First-year coach Melissa Graves, who spent the prior three seasons as an assistant at Wake Forest, inherited the core of a BU roster that made it to a Patriot League final. Add in a reigning conference rookie of the year and the potential 2021-22 Patriot League Rookie of the Year, the Terriers look to break through to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003. After going 4-7 in non-conference play, BU had won its first six conference games before losing to Lehigh on Jan. 22.

“They have a lot of fight in them, and they don’t feel sorry for themselves,” Graves said. “It’s just what it is... Another year of COVID and then injuries on top of it. when their name is called they step up, and it’s been really nice to see.”

Graves replaced Marisa Moseley, a Terrier alum who spent three seasons at BU before taking the head coaching job at Wisconsin. With Moseley went Katie Nelson, a four-year BU starting point guard, as a graduate transfer. The program standards developed by Moseley are similar to those nurtured by Graves.

“In the pursuit of having high standards you will achieve great things,” Johnson said. “That’s something we’ve put on ourselves… We just want to be the best.”

Johnson (15.8 points, 3.5 assists per game) said this is the deepest BU team she’s been on. She and fellow reigning all-conference performer Maren Durant (6.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) are complimented by capable veteran guards in junior Maggie Pina and senior Emily Esposito, who started her college career at Villanova. Add in sophomore Caitlin Weimar (9.3 points, 7.6 rebounds), who won Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year at Marist last year and three-time Patriot League Rookie of the week, and Brockton native Alex Giannaros (9.2 points), BU is deep. As the season’s gone along, others stepped up. Only Durant and Pina have appeared in all 19 of BU’s games.

Senior Riley Childs, a reliable starter who played in 12 games, is out for the foreseeable future with an injury but could be back. Sophomore Sophie Beneventine, juniors Annabelle Larnard, and senior Chiara Tibbitt have had moments. Junior Liz Shean is a downright revelation. Shean, who played sparingly over her first two collegiate seasons, has carved out a niche with exceptional 3-point shooting (55.3%), and being the classic first one in the gym and last one to leave type of athlete. Shean scored 25 points over her first two seasons combined. This year, she’s averaging that per game.

“When her number was called she stepped up and created a name for herself,” Graves said. “No matter what her situation was, whether it’s one minute or 30, she’s the same person. She has that consistency and others feed off that.”

The 6-foot-4 Weimar and 6-foot-3 Durant create a dynamic post duo. Johnson, Giannaros, Esposito, Pina, and Shean around them inspire fast-paced play. Under Graves, BU transitioned from mainly zone defense to player-to-player. Giannaros and Esposito are capable of leading the offense, allowing Johnson to play off the ball, unlocking her uncanny ability to attack the bucket.

Just about halfway through the conference schedule, the Terriers are tied with Holy Cross for the lead in the league standings. It’s a position they don’t plan on relinquishing.

“I don’t want to jinx or get ahead of myself, but I really do think that we can make a good run for a Patriot League championship,” Johnson said.

To the BIG TEN

In her first year as Wisconsin’s head coach, Marisa Moseley is well on her way to resurrecting the program.

The former BU coach and her Badgers have a young roster (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten), and Moseley believes her team has made strides throughout the season, evidenced by winning two of its last three conference games.

“Building is never easy, but I think that we’ve continued to see a sustained growth for this year,” Moseley said. “Folks who’ve been coming to the games from the beginning of the season here in Madison or watching from afar, I think they noticed a huge change in the program, and to me, that speaks volumes to where we’re going.”

Moseley, a 2003 BU graduate and member of the program’s only NCAA Tournament team, returned to her alma mater in 2018 after serving as an assistant at UConn, Minnesota, and Denver. The Patriot League Coach of the Year her first year at BU, the Terriers went 45-29 in her three seasons. At UConn, Moseley was part of five NCAA Championships.

Moseley reached the Patriot League championship game in her third year at BU. A quick rise is the plan in Madison.

“We’re in year one, really planting the seeds and kind of building the foundation,” Moseley said. “In year three at Wisconsin, we’ll be in a much different situation.”