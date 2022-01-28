Sunday’s Andrew Lawson Invitational at TD Garden postponed to Feb. 5

The Andrew James Lawson Invitational Tournament at TD Garden will be postponed a second time, this time because of weather, to Saturday, Feb. 5.
The basketball tournament was moved from its scheduled date of Sunday, Jan. 16 to Sunday due to rising COVID cases. It will be postponed six days to Feb. 5 with heavy snow expected in Boston on Saturday into Sunday morning.
The tournament will be held in honor of Andrew Lawson, a former three-sport athlete and coach at Norwell with Down syndrome. Lawson died in 2018 at age 27 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation, which awards scholarships to student-athletes that promote and are involved in inclusion through sports. Donations are accepted at https://andrewjameslawsonfoundation.org/.
The updated schedule for Saturday, Feb. 5th.
▪ 7:15 a.m. — (Unified) Hingham vs. Weymouth.
▪ 8:30 a.m. — (Girls) Malden Catholic vs. Cardinal Spellman.
▪ 10 a.m. — (Girls) Algonquin vs. Nashoba.
▪ 11:30 a.m — (Boys) Algonquin vs. Nashoba.
▪ 1 p.m. — (Boys) Norwell vs. Silver Lake Regional.
▪ 2:30 p.m. — (Boys) Scituate vs. Marshfield.
▪ 4 p.m. — (Boys) Andover vs. Newton North.
▪ 5:30 — (Boys) Dedham vs. Dover-Sherborn.
▪ 7 p.m. — (Boys) North Reading vs. Amesbury.
▪ 8:30 p.m. — (Boys) Revere vs. Hamilton-Wenham Regional.
Stormy schedule
▪ The MSTCA State Coaches Invitationals (Large & Small) at the Reggie Lewis Center have been moved to Sunday, with the two meets merging into one, with a 12 p.m. start. The staff will make a decision by Sunday morning by 7 if the event will be held. Go to mstca.org for information.