Tewksbury boys’ hockey gets power surge in third period, tops Lincoln-Sudbury again to stay unbeaten

Tewksbury (10-0) has handed Lincoln-Sudbury (10-2) both losses this season, bolstering its division lead with a critical two points. The Redmen bested the Warriors, 5-1, on Jan. 5 at New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

No. 10 Tewksbury scored twice on a five-minute man advantage from a major penalty, breaking a deadlock to defeat No. 14 Lincoln-Sudbury, 3-2, in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 contest at Breakaway Ice Center.

In between the second and third periods Friday afternoon, Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty told his Redmen that good teams can win when faced with adversity.

Senior captain Caden Connors put the Redmen ahead before senior captain Jason Cooke went end-to-end on the man-advantage, taking the space in front of him before burying a back-footed shot from the slot.

Advertisement

Cooke picked up the puck in his zone, swung around the ice, and was greeted with a plethora of time and space. The forward churned his legs, cruising up ice and weaving his way through the neutral zone before beating a defender wide and cutting back into the slot, burying his shot top corner.

“Jason’s got such tremendous speed and skill,” Doherty said. “He’s a superstar for us. Him, Caden , Nick [Dicioccio], we’re so lucky to have them all. They’re good kids, they work hard, and they are super hard to play against.”

Jeremy Insogna scored the Redmen’s first goal, cutting through the neutral zone as Connors saucered a pass that propelled Insogna for a breakaway, which the sophomore buried.

Junior Ben O’Keefe made 17 saves, keeping the Redmen ahead during the final frame.

“He doesn’t get enough credit, but he’s such a great goaltender,” Doherty said. “He’s probably the best goaltender that I’ve had. He’s your prototypical goalie, [6 feet 1 inch] and he moves his legs well. He makes the saves that we need.”

Advertisement

Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Feehan 1 — Dylan Picard, Sean Murphy and Jackson Sylvester each found the back of the net for the host Bishops (5-5-1) in the Catholic Central League win at the Canton SportsPlex.

Bishop Stang 5, Foxborough 2 — Quinn Pine (two goals), Justin Gouveia (goal, assist) and Adyn Simmons (goal, assist) powered the Spartans offense at Hetland Arena in New Bedford in the championship game of the Dartmouth Christmas Tournament, which was postponed in late December. Seamus Marshall also scored and Matt Dore turned aside 33 shots in Ken Gouveia’s 100th victory as coach at Bishop Stang (10-0-2).

Boston Latin 2, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior Colin McGuire and junior Patrick Harnan scored, with senior Luke Young earning the win in net, as the Wolfpack (2-2) skated to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 victory at Edge Sports Center in Bedford.

Falmouth 3, Sandwich 1 — Sophomore forward Matt Quinlan netted the game-winning goal for the Clippers (9-3-1), who took sole possession of first place in the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division. Gabe Meehan netted his first varsity goal and Connor Hennigan also scored for Falmouth.

Framingham 4, Weymouth 4 — Joe Ferrante and Brendan Peck notched a goal and assist apiece for the host Flyers (4-5-1), who battled back to tie the Wildcats (4-7-1) in a Bay State Conference battle at Loring Arena.

Lynnfield 2, Newburyport 1 — Tyler Scoppettuolo scored the game-winner with two minutes to go as the Pioneers (11-2) prevailed in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Cape Ann League in McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody. Will Steadman also scored and Aiden Burke assisted both.

Advertisement

Monomoy/Mashpee 3, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Junior forward Wyatt Archibald scored twice, senior defenseman August Hand added a goal, and junior goalie Dominic Tsoukalas earned the shutout for the Monarchs (3-4-0) the nonconference win at Zapustas Rink.

Medway 3, Hopkinton 1 — Goals from Sean Murphy, Nate Van Saun and Alex Infanger supported a 25-save effort from Evan Monaghan for the Mustangs (13-2), who prevailed in the Tri-Valley League matchup at Sgt. Pirelli Rink in Franklin.

North Andover 4, Lowell 3 — Cullen Dolan’s overtime goal was the difference for the Scarlet Knights (3-7-1) in the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 road win at Tsongas Center.

Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 1 — Shaun Teehan, Jack Corey and Elliot Cohen each netted a goal for the visiting Tigers (5-6-1). Landon Grothe and Dan Paul each tallied an assist and Brandon Burke made 23 saves in the Hockomock League win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro.

Reading 2, Winchester 1 — Junior forward and captain Evan Pennucci scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Rockets (6-5-1) the Middlesex Liberty win at O’Brien Rink in Woburn. Pennucci also assisted the tying goal by junior forward Robbie Granara.

Scituate 3, Plymouth North 2 — Sophomore James Sullivan scored within the final five minutes of the contest to break the deadlock, earning a Patriot League win at Hobomock Ice Arena for the Sailors (10-4). Sophomore Dylan Richman and senior captain Brendan Boyle also scored for the Sailors.

Advertisement

Silver Lake 3, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Junior assistant captain Aiden Dunphy, sophomore Pat Murphy, and senior captain Mark Kelleher each scored, pacing the Lakers (10-3) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win at Hobomock Ice Arena.

St. Mary’s 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Junior Brady Bullock, sophomore Daniel Domeniconi, freshman Cam McGonagle, and senior captain Jake Desmarais each scored for the Spartans (5-6-3) in a Catholic Central League win at Connery Rink.

St. Sebastian’s 6, Thayer 4 — Michael Callow netted three goals as the Arrows (9-3-1) captured the Valicenti Cup in an Independent School League win at Thayer Sports Center.

Taunton 4, Apponequet/Old Colony 1 — Senior forward Loran Corcoran’s hat trick was the difference for the Tigers (3-7-1) in the nonleague victory. Sophomore forward Conner Goranson added a goal, and freshman goalie Cam Tomaszycki made 29 saves at Alexio Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Boston Latin 3, Wayland/Weston 0 — Freshman Kelly McKenna earned her first career shutout, backstopping the Wolfpack (3-2) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Small Division win at Murphy Memorial Rink. Freshman Keira Bruen, eighth-grader Phoebe Niese, and senior Sarah Young scored.

Newburyport 2, Gloucester 1 — Olivia Wilson potted the winner in overtime for the host Clippers (7-3-1) in the Northeast League tilt at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Nobles 1, Cushing 0 — Junior Brooke Manning buried a rebound off a shot from sophomore Olivia Maffeo as the Bulldogs (13-0-2) pulled out the nonleague win at Omni Rink for Nobles (13-0-2). Sophomore Anya Zupkofska recorded her eighth shutout.

Advertisement

Quincy/North Quincy 6, Norwell 3 — Junior Maggie Lynch (4 goals, 1 assist) and senior captain Maddie Bailey (2 goals, 2 assists) powered Quincy/North Quincy (7-4) to a Patriot League victory at Quincy Youth Arena.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Sandwich 1 — Freshman Devon Moore and junior Ava O’Donahue scored for the No. 15 Cougars (5-3-3), who prevailed in a nonleague contest at Rockland Ice Rink.

Thayer 4, Middlesex 3 — Junior Lila Shea (2 goals), and freshmen Morgan McGathey and Kate Sullivan scored for the Tigers (9-5) in the ISL win.

Watertown 8, Wakefield 2 — Sophomore Molly Driscoll scored six goals, pacing the Raiders (10-4) to a Middlesex League Freedom Division win at John A. Ryan Arena.

Wellesley 4, Needham 4 — Maddie Ledbury set up the tying goal by Katelyn Birnbaum with 38 seconds remaining for Needham (6-2-4) in the Bay State Conference clash at Wellesley Sports Center.

Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Joseph Pohoryles, Steven Sousa, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.