Watch: Ex-Boston University star Trevor Zegras scores amazing goal for Anaheim Ducks

Less than two months after his improbable assist from behind the net against the Buffalo Sabres went viral , Zegras added to his highlight reel when he scored the fourth lacrosse-style goal in NHL history. In Thursday night’s game at Montreal, Zegras, who played at BU before signing with Anaheim after his freshman season in 2020, carried the puck behind the Canadiens’ net before scooping it up with his stick blade and putting it over goalie Sam Montembeault’s right shoulder.

“Honestly, I just tried to take the crowd out of it,” Zegras joked, referencing that there were no fans in attendance in Montreal because of COVID-19 restrictions. “It was a big goal for them, the atmosphere was pretty crazy tonight, it was one of those things where I tried to take the crowd out of it.”

The Ducks’ bench came to its feet as Zegras attempted the move. That included Adam Henrique, who was back from missing 20 games with a lower-body injury.

“His skill level is so high and he brings that extra aspect to his overall game,” Henrique said. “He can pull off plays like that and make them work. If I tried something like that I would just pitchfork it to the corner and if I started over I’d probably get yelled at on the bench.”

On Dec. 8, 2021 against Buffalo, Zegras scooped the puck onto the blade of his stick behind the net and lobbed it over goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s head. Teammate Sonny Milano was waiting on the right edge of the crease and batted the feed past Luukkonen’s glove for the goal.

Earlier this week, Hingham native Brian Boyle, who played at Boston College, made his bid for NHL goal of the year. Now playing for the Penguins, Boyle scored a nifty between-the-legs goal in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 win over Arizona Tuesday.

