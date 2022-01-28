With brothers Malik and Marquis White holding court, Randolph boys’ basketball proving tough to beat

With the Whites in the fold, Randolph hasn’t lost since, including a 74-51 South Shore League victory Friday night over the visiting Sachems that pushed the Blue Devils’ win streak to nine.

When Randolph lost its season opener to Middleborough on Dec. 17, neither Malik, a senior, nor Marquis, a sophomore, were available coming off a Super Bowl win with the football team.

What a difference the White brothers can make.

Randolph (9-1, 6-1 South Shore) sits atop Division 4 in the Globe’s unofficial power ratings.

“We felt like nobody could beat us coming into this game,” said Marquis White after finishing with a game-high 17 points. “The urge to get revenge made us keep on going until the finish.”

Advertisement

With Malik running the point and spearheading the defense, and Marquis spotting up from deep with his sweet lefty stroke, Randolph jumped out to an 18-3 lead in the first quarter.

“We had a lot of energy in the locker room,” said Malik, who scored 8 points in the first quarter and finished as one of five Blue Devils in double figures with 11. “Everybody was hyping themselves up and pumping each other up and we came out here and did our thing.”

In their second year together on varsity, the White brothers have displayed both the on-court chemistry and off-court competitiveness only two siblings can offer.

Several times Malik sliced through the defense, let Middleborough’s 3-2 zone collapse and found Marquis open at the arc.

“He looks for me every time down the court and I appreciate that,” Marquis said. “I love playing with him.”

During a recent lift session, Marquis declared himself the better defender, which has always been Malik’s pride. So when Marquis asked for a tougher defensive assignment Friday night, his coach smiled.

“That’s the best thing that could have happened because it made Malik really mad and so when he went back to his original matchup in the fourth quarter you could tell there was a little more focus,” Randolph coach Kalon Jenkins said.

Advertisement

Middleborough's Nick Marzelli (right) receives a pass while being defended by Randolph's Lenny Tangishaka. DebeeTlumacki

The Blue Devils needed that focus because Middleborough (9-4, 5-3) hit the offensive glass hard in the second quarter and took advantage of Randolph missing eight straight 3-point attempts to pull within one, 28-27, early in the third quarter. A pair of triples from Marquis helped push the lead to six, 47-41, heading into the fourth quarter.

“I feel like after the first quarter once we got a big lead we got too comfortable and started to slack off,” Malik said. “I just told my guys this is a league game and we have to go out and get it. They backed me up on that.”

With five minutes to play, Stevens Joacine (13 points) threw down a transition dunk that ignited the energetic crowd. Marquis followed up with a pair of 3-pointers that pushed the lead to 18 with four minutes to play.

“He was killing it,” Malik said. “I don’t think he missed this game.”

Randolph’s Evans Appiah (10 points, 14 rebounds) and Middleborough’s Cam Downey (10 points, 11 boards) battled all night down low, while Gianna Perea (12 points) and Jacob Briggs (12) led the Sachems offensively. Randolph’s Lenny Tangishaka chipped in everywhere with 10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks.

Middleborough's Gianni Perea (left) looks for an open man while being guarded by Randolph's Stevens Joacine. DebeeTlumacki

Abington 65, East Bridgewater 57 — Tommy Fanara (21 points) and Dasean Leggett (11 points, 8 rebounds, 7 steals) were instrumental as the Green Wave (8-3) presented coach Peter Serino with his 100th win with the South Shore League triumph.

Advertisement

Beaver Country Day 77, Thayer 44 — Sophomore Wyatt Stephens tallied 20 points in a winning effort for the Beavers (7-5).

Beverly 69, Masconomet 40 — Ryder Frost (22 points) and Dylan Crowley (17 points) were the shooting stars for the No. 10 Panthers (13-0) in the Northeastern win.

Burlington 74, Stoneham 54 — Senior guard Shane Mahoney and junior guard Eric Sekyaya each scored 19 points, senior forward Logan Ciulla added 18, and the Red Devils (10-4) took the Middlesex Freedom win.

Cape Cod Academy 85, Monomoy 52 — Senior guard Jaeden Greenleaf dropped 32 points to lead the host Seawolves (10-0) to the Cape & Islands League victory.

Cohasset 48, Carver 47 — Senior Kevin Federle (12 points) won the South Shore League game at the buzzer for the visting Skippers (8-3), who were aided by junior Will Baker’s 17 points.

Dover-Sherborn 60, Holliston 33 — Senior Zach Spellman (20 points), junior Luke Rinaldi (15 points), and sophomore Brian Olson (10 points) led the Raiders (11-2) in the Tri-Valley win.

Fenway 85, CASH 37 — Tavaj Cope (15 points) led the Panthers (4-1) to a Boston City League victory over the Chargers.

Foxborough 46, Canton 40 — Senior Dylan Gordon (20 points) and junior Alex Penders (12 points) powered the Warriors (5-5) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win.

Franklin 69, King Philip 46 — Henry DiGiorgio scored 19 points to spark the 12th-ranked Panthers (12-2) to the Hockomock League victory.

Advertisement

Hull 56, Mashpee 38 — Senior Gabe Griffin’s 23 points in the South Shore League victory helped the visiting Pirates improve to 6-6.

Lexington Christian 65, Concord Academy 42 — The scoring of junior Jonathan Guerrier (20 points) and senior Luke Mollenhauer (18 points) helped the visiting Lions (7-1) cruise to the Eastern Independent League win.

Malden Catholic 92, St. John’s Prep 56 — KC Ugwuakazi (22 points), Will Martinez (21 points), and Harold Brown (7 points, 10 rebounds) powered the No. 3 Lancers (9-1) to the Catholic Conference win in Malden.

Mansfield 69, Attleboro 50 — Senior Andrew Slaney was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc on his way to 17 points as the fifth-ranked Hornets (10-2) pulled away in the second half of the Hockomock League road win.

Marshfield 59, Duxbury 41 — Senior Connor Walden (21 points, 15 rebounds) ruled the paint in leading the Rams (8-2) to a Patriot League victory.

Mystic Valley 55, Nashoba Valley Tech 33 — Junior Gio Soto posted 27 points and 10 rebounds for the host Eagles (5-5) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Newton North 69, Walpole 50 — The No. 8 Tigers (10-1) qualified for the state tournament for the 32nd consecutive season with the Bay State Conference win on senior night. Junior Will Davis was a force on defense, scoring 10 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 4 steals. Senior Florian Kuechen (6 rebounds) and junior Jose Padilla (4 assists) each scored 11 points for the hosts.

Advertisement

North Quincy 77, Scituate 60 — Sophomore captain Daithi Quinn (23 points) and junior Zach Taylor (15 points) led the Raiders (8-3) to a Patriot League victory.

Norton 57, Norwood 51 — Senior Johnathan Inozil (17 points) and junior Marquise Pina (13 points) helped the host Lancers (10-3) overcome a 25-point effort from Norwood’s Noah Beaudet to earn the Tri-Valley League win.

Oliver Ames 65, North Attleborough 42 — Senior Zach Tagliamonte (28 points) and freshman Cole Craffey (12 points) led the Tigers (6-8) to a Hockomock League win over the Red Rocketeers.

Peabody 65, Saugus 50 — After Saugus hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, Peabody senior Luke Roan (25 points, 16 rebounds) scored 12 points in the extra period to drive the Tanners (8-4) to a Northeastern Conference victory.

Pembroke 61, Hanover 38 — Junior guard Joey Dwyer scored 28 points and the 11th-ranked Titans (13-0) once again were relentless on defense in the Patriot League victory.

Salem 53, Salem Academy 36 — Senior Treston Abreu (19 points) led the Witches (10-2) to a nonleague victory over Salem Academy.

Snowden 73, South Boston 43 — Senior Omari Brooks (29 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 5 steals) notched his second triple-double in a row, and junior Darius Tylerbest (12 points, 9 assists, 6 steals) pitched in to lead the Cougars (4-0) to a Boston City League win over the Knights.

South Shore Voc-Tech 54, Old Colony 52 — Juniors Brandon LaFleur (20 points) and Jesse Lyons (15 points) led the Vikings (3-5) to a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory over the Cougars.

St. Mary’s 62, Archbishop Williams 46 — David Brown led the fourth-ranked Spartans with 19 points as they picked up the Catholic Central League road win to improve to 15-1.

St. Sebastian’s 90, Belmont Hill 88 — Junior Trevor Mullin (39 points) was dominant in the clutch, scoring 16 points after regulation in an Independent School League win for the Arrows (12-2). Mullin’s two free throws at the end of the first overtime forced the second, where St. Sebastian’s narrowly pulled away.

Taunton 83, Milford 41 — Seniors Trent Santos (18 points) and Faisal Mass (17 points) led the No. 9 Tigers (10-1) to the Hockomock League victory.

Whitman-Hanson 63, Silver Lake 57 — Senior Amari Jamison scored 17 points and Ryan Vallancourt added 10 for the Panthers (8-5) in the Patriot League win. Junior Cole Champignie tallied 14 for the visitors with a trio of 3-pointers.

Winthrop 68, Gloucester 62 — Junior Zach Bogusz (25 points) and senior captain Chris Cappuccio (15 points) were among four scorers in double digits as the Vikings (7-6) climbed above .500 with the Northeastern Conference win.

Woburn 57, Reading 56 — Junior Brett Tuzzolo (18 points) banked a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Tanners (7-6) over the Rockets and steal a Middlesex League win. Senior Joseph Gattuso scored a game-high 22 points in the victory.

Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Joseph Pohoryles, Steven Sousa, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.