Merck’s COVID pill shows effectiveness against Omicron in labs

Merck’s COVID-19 pill showed activity against omicron in six laboratory studies that raise confidence in the ability of the new therapy to battle the contagious, dominant variant.

The independent studies from the US and five European countries examined the impact of Merck’s molnupiravir and other antivirals against variants of concern including omicron, Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday in a statement.

Merck’s drug was cleared by regulators in the US and UK to treat COVID patients at high risk of severe illness after it showed 30 percent effectiveness in preventing death or hospitalization. Because it works by inducing genetic errors and is less effective than competing drugs, U.S. National Institutes of Health guidelines recommend that it be used only when other outpatient treatments, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, can’t be.