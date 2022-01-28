Ukraine’s president urges calm amid talk of war, US warning to Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said that the security situation surrounding his country — where intelligence officials estimate that 130,000 Russian troops have amassed near the borders, including north of the capital, Kyiv — was not much different from at this time last year, and, while dangerous, did not necessarily mean that war was imminent or unavoidable.

KYIV, Ukraine — With the Pentagon warning of a continued Russian troop buildup and possible imminent invasion of Ukraine, the leader of that country cautioned Friday against talk of war, even as a diplomatic scramble to ease the standoff continued with no signs of a breakthrough.

A day after speaking by phone with President Biden, who reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to respond forcefully to a Russian attack, Zelenskyy emphasized at a news conference that he and the US president did not disagree on the seriousness of the Russian threat but differed on the tone of their public comments on it.

He noted that in the past, Russia has used military buildups as a scare tactic.

“We don’t have any misunderstanding with the president, but I just deeply understand what is going on in my country, just as he understands what is going on in his country,” Zelenskyy said of Biden. The drum beats of war, he added, could contribute to domestic instability and economic troubles that would heighten the risk posed by Russia.

Zelenskyy took issue with decisions by the United States and Britain to withdraw nonessential diplomatic staff from Ukraine, which he suggested set an unduly alarming tone.

“I think it was a mistake,” he said, adding that “under these circumstances, everyone is essential.”

“I don’t think we have the Titanic here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon’s top leader said Friday that President Vladimir Putin of Russia has deployed the troops and military hardware needed to invade all of Ukraine.

Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops at Ukraine’s borders, the officials said, publicly confirming for the first time what intelligence analysts have described for weeks. Those troops, Pentagon officials said, have the ability to move throughout Ukraine, far beyond an incursion into only the border regions.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III described a bristling array of the Russian combined arms formations, artillery, and rockets assembled at the Ukrainian border, which he said “far and away exceeds what we would typically see them do for exercises.”

General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was more blunt: “I think you’d have to go back quite a while to the Cold War days to see something of this magnitude.”

Their comments came at a news conference at the Pentagon that was dominated by the unfolding crisis in Ukraine. Both men presented a grim picture of the situation, and Defense Department officials have privately warned that a Russian invasion has the potential to start a conflict between Moscow and the West that could quickly escalate.

US officials estimate that 35,000 Americans are in Ukraine, including 7,000 people who have registered with the US Embassy in Kyiv, the capital. While the State Department has advised Americans to leave the country and begun emptying out the embassy, Pentagon officials know well from their experience in Afghanistan over the summer that American citizens often do not heed advice.

Austin did not rule out the possibility that US troops might be sent to Ukraine to evacuate Americans if Russia invades and there is combat in the streets of Kyiv. But that is exactly the type of situation that officials fear could lead to the escalation that Pentagon leaders want to avoid.

Austin has put 8,500 US troops on high alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe, where most of them would join a NATO rapid response team of 30,000 to 40,000 troops. And while Biden has made clear that he has no intention of deploying US troops to Ukraine to help fend off an invasion, he indicated this week that he might separately send additional troops to Eastern European allies that are worried about Russian advances.

The United States has been more outspoken than many European nations about the threat of a Russian attack, even as the Biden administration has tried to project a unified front with NATO allies.

The Pentagon said that in the past 24 hours, more Russian forces were being moved into the region. Although American officials do not believe that Putin has decided to launch an invasion, Biden still believes there is “a distinct possibility” that Russia could do so in February, Emily Horne, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said Thursday.

It was that kind of time frame Zelenskyy pushed back against the hardest.

“We have to be very careful in how we speak out every day, every minute, when we are trying to say the war will happen tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said. “We are getting ready for any scenario, and we have several.

“I think it has to be quiet military preparation and quiet diplomacy,” he added.