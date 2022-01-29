fb-pixel Skip to main content

Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Falmouth Friday night

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 29, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A man was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground by a car while riding his bike along Teaticket highway in Falmouth on Friday night, State Police said.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday a 2007 Honda Civic headed south on Route 28 “encountered” the man, whose name was not released, just past the Maravista Avenue intersection on the highway. He was riding south within the roadway, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail.

The car then collided with the cyclist, seriously injuring the man who was thrown off of his bike, Procopio said. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

The reasons why the car and bike collided remain under investigation, Procopio said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

