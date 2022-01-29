Bicyclist seriously injured after being struck by car in Falmouth Friday night

A man was seriously injured after being knocked to the ground by a car while riding his bike along Teaticket highway in Falmouth on Friday night, State Police said.

Around 10:40 p.m. Friday a 2007 Honda Civic headed south on Route 28 “encountered” the man, whose name was not released, just past the Maravista Avenue intersection on the highway. He was riding south within the roadway, said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail.