Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: The region enjoyed a visit from a snowy owl in Pittsfield and a scattering of yellow-bellied sapsuckers in Great Barrington, Lee, and Williamstown.

Despite it being mid-winter, there are still a surprising number of species around the state such as great egrets, American woodcocks, willet, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, Eastern phoebes, house wrens, gray catbirds, American pipits, palm warblers, Wilson’s warbler, yellow-breasted chat, Lincoln’s sparrow, and large numbers of American robins in some localities. Unfortunately, some of these birds may take a hit during this weekend’s storm.

Bristol County: The luminaries were snowy owls at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, Sconticut Neck in Fairhaven, and New Bedford, a Eurasian wigeon and a Barrow’s goldeneye at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, a greater white-fronted goose at Broad Cove in Somerset, and a yellow-breasted chat at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Last week, highlights included a tufted duck on Long Pond in Harwich and another one on Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, a continuing feeder-feeding Western tanager in Yarmouth Port, a Pacific loon at Race Point in Provincetown, a clapper rail at Bells Neck in Harwich, a continuing willet at West Dennis Beach, a Northern shrike at Plashes Pond in Yarmouth, and a yellow-breasted chat at the old fish hatchery in East Sandwich.

Essex County: The area was highlighted by the continued presence of a golden eagle in the Amesbury area, a lingering eared grebe at the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, an orange-crowned warbler and three American pipits at Niles Pond in East Gloucester, and thick-billed murres at the Jodrey Fish Pier in Gloucester and at Eastern Point in East Gloucester.

Franklin County: The region continued to host a summer tanager at a feeder at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland, two black vultures in Greenfield, two Iceland gulls at Turners Falls, and a merlin in Orange.

Hampden County: The area hosted a Barrow’s goldeneye on the Connecticut River in Chicopee, lingers included a gray catbird at Laughing Brook Sanctuary and a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Springfield.

Hampshire County: Observers spotted a gadwall in Ware, five green-winged teal in Hatfield, and a Barrow’s goldeneye on the south side of the Holyoke Dam.

Martha’s Vineyard: There was a Western tanager in Edgartown, three American woodcocks at Gay Head, and a Lincoln’s sparrow visiting a feeder in Chilmark.

Middlesex County: The luminaries were led by a Northern pintail, a lesser black-backed gull, and two fox sparrows at Horn Pond in Woburn, five more fox sparrows in Lincoln, four Virginia rails at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a lesser black-backed gull at Fresh Pond in Cambridge, a snowy owl in Somerville, a continuing European goldfinch at the Lexington Community Farm, and 20 rusty blackbirds in Wayland.

Nantucket: A trumpeter swan continued to be observed on Sesachacha Pond, as well as two great egrets at Madaket, a dickcissel at a feeder on Madaket Road, and 17 Northern shovelers on Miacomet Pond.

Norfolk County: Sightings included an Iceland gull in Dedham, two black vultures in Millis, a yellow-breasted chat at Squantum Point Park in Squantum, and two rusty blackbirds in Needham.

Plymouth County: Among reports were snow geese in Scituate, Rochester, and Bridgewater, a brief appearance by a barnacle goose at the Rockland Golf Course, a Eurasian wigeon at Forge Pond in Plymouth, a rough-legged hawk and three Eastern meadowlarks at the Cumberland Farm fields in Middleboro, and a Baltimore oriole in Marion.

Suffolk County: Sightings included a snow goose at Franklin Park, two Northern shovelers and a gadwall in Boston’s Riverway, two glaucous gulls and five lesser black-backed gulls at Revere Beach, two yellow-breasted sapsuckers at the Arnold Arboretum, a continuing Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin’s Woods, and a yellow-breasted chat and four white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: The county sported three sandhill cranes at Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, a red-throated loon, a long-tailed duck, an Iceland gull, and a snowy owl in the vicinity of Gate 40 at the Wachusett Reservoir in Clinton, as well as a rough-legged hawk in the area of the Craville Basin.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.