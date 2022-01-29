Fall River home collapses, 11 displaced, by 4-alarm fire amid nor’easter

Two firefighters were injured and a person from a neighboring building was transported by EMS due to difficulty breathing, according to the statement.

Eleven residents were displaced from the home at 140 Irving St., where firefighters responded around 4:50 p.m., according to a statement from Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan’s office.

A multi-family home in Fall River collapsed Saturday night after a 4-alarm fire tore through the building as firefighters battled heavy fire amid blizzard-like conditions, officials said.

Seven adults and four children were displaced as a result of the fire and were taken to temporary housing for the night, according to the statement.

Advertisement

With snow still falling from the powerful nor’easter, fire crews were met with heavy fire upon arrival. Flames were already visible on the first, second and third floors of the home, officials said.

The building received “catastrophic damage,” with about 80 percent of it collapsed, the statement said. It is considered a complete loss.

Part of the building remained leaning into the street and crews remained on scene as of 8:30 p.m., according to the statement.

One of the firefighters was injured while trying to force entry into the building and the other was injured “during a slip and fall outside,” officials said.

Fall River received about 20 inches of snow from the nor’easter that impacted the region, said Frank Nocera, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. In Bristol County, the highest wind gust reached 71 miles per hour, with all other wind gusts for Saturday in the county listed in the 40 miles-per-hour range, according to the weather service.

Firefighters faced several difficulties while battling the blaze, including a tow truck that was disabled and abandoned on Irving Street and a plow truck on a neighboring street which restricted access to the fire, according to the statement. The plow truck was eventually “removed with assistance,” officials said.

Advertisement

“Extraordinary work tonight from the Fall River Fire Department as they battled some really tough conditions at a house fire on Irving St.,” Coogan wrote on Facebook. “With [a] lot of elements working against them including the parking, wind, cold and size of the fire, they really did a tremendous job.”

Surrounding buildings were not severely impacted and only one suffered exposure damage, officials said.

Fall River police, EMS, and the Department of Public Works also responded to the scene.

“I have to again thank the brave first responders who made a huge difference tonight,” Coogan wrote.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.