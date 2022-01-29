Wind and snow pummel coastal communities, causing flooding and low visibility

Video: Waves pound Manomet Point in Plymouth — 11:50 a.m.

By Jenna Russell, Globe Staff

High winds knock snow and water in Boston’s Seaport — 11:45 a.m.

By David Abel, Globe Staff

Howling winds churned up big waves that crashed over the seawall protecting the Seaport in Boston, where slicks of icy saltwater spread across the harborside walking path.

Kara Doran struggled to open her eyes as small flakes pelted her from seemingly every direction.

Trudging through shin-deep snow, with plows in action nearby, the 34-year-old was among the few to venture into the neighborhood’s desolate streets — most of them miserable people walking happy dogs.

“I had no choice,” she said.

In the three years she has lived in the Seaport, it was the worst storm she had seen.

“I hope it doesn’t get worse,” she said.

More than 100,000 customers without power Saturday morning — 11:43 a.m.

By John Hilliard, Globe Staff

There were more than 118,000 power outages as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, many clustered on the Cape, islands, and southern coastal areas, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

In New Bedford, about 21,000 customers were without power, the state reported. In Plymouth, power was out for about 7,200 customers, and Fairhaven had about 5,000 outages.

On the Cape, Provincetown appeared to be the hardest-hit community, where 100 percent of its nearly 6,000 customers had lost power, the agency reported. Other Cape communities also were facing widespread outages. In Chatham, about 80 percent were without power. Roughly two-thirds of customers in Wellfleet didn’t have power, the state said. In Orleans, about 60 percent of customers didn’t have power, while electricity was knocked out for roughly half of customers in Barnstable and Falmouth.

There were sporadic reports of outages in Boston and in neighboring communities, and single-digit reports in communities west and north of the city.

Eversource spokesman Christopher McKinnon told the Globe shortly before 11 a.m. that the utility had nearly 900 line and tree crews working across the commonwealth to restore power to customers. As of about 10:15 am he said 109,000 Eversource customers were without power, with “the vast majority” of them on the Cape, South Shore, and South Coast areas.

“The heavy snowfall, strong winds and blizzard-like conditions can be challenging for restoration efforts, and we thank our customers for their patience as we also focus on maintaining safety,” he said in a statement. McKinnon said the strong winds may prevent crews from going up in the bucket to make repairs, and that hazardous road conditions are slowing access to trouble spots.

”We’re focused with our local partners on clearing tree damage and making our communities safe, and our dedicated employees will continue working around the clock until every customer who loses power is restored,” he said.

Michael Dalo, a National Grid spokesman, said that the utility had about 7,600 outages in the state as of 10:45 a.m., mostly clustered in Nantucket and Plymouth county. National Grid has 2,901 field-based personnel in Massachusetts for the storm, which includes 434 external line crews and 248 forestry crews, he said. Those workers have come from states like Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and New York, as well as the Canadian provinces New Brunswick and Ontario, he said. Dalo also warned that high winds would impact the response of crews working in today’s storm.

”Restoration work is dependent on ensuring conditions are safe to proceed. It’s important to remember our crews cannot work in bucket trucks when winds are higher than 35 mph for safety reasons,” he said in a statement.

By Leah Becerra, Globe Staff

Main Street in Malden has some traffic, though it’s slow going for the cars and MBTA buses making trips. Occasional gusts and constant snow make for poor visibility. Nearly 3 inches have fallen in Malden as of 10:45 a.m.

At the Malden Center orange line T stop, crews can be seen clearing sidewalks and roads. Still, it’s hard to keep up with the snowfall. The subway and buses are still in service.

Foot traffic in the downtown Malden area is minimal. With most restaurants and local businesses closed, there’s not much reason to be out. The neighborhood Stop & Shop is still open. Only a handful of cars were in the grocery store’s parking lot.

On Commercial Street, by the Orange Line Malden Center MBTA stop, there's little traffic. Subways and buses are still in service.

Video: Driving through Scituate during the snowstorm — 11:18 a.m.

By John Tlumacki, Globe Staff

Driving through Scituate during the snowstorm that arrived in the wee hours of the morning Saturday across Greater Boston.

Heavy snow falls bring empty T cars — 10:58 a.m.

By Colleen Cronin, Globe Correspondent

Although many MBTA lines were still operating Saturday morning, few people were venturing out into the snow to take advantage.

Freelance journalist Catherine McGloin tweeted a photo of an empty Red Line car and said she “made it without seeing a soul” on her morning commute.

Some commuter rail trains were delayed on Rockport, Newburyport, Kingston, and Middleborough/Lakeville lines, and Blue Line trains in Boston were delayed about 15 minutes due to a signal problem, the MBTA tweeted.

Major storm hits Northeast with deep snow and strong winds — 10:56 am.

By The Associated Press

People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot (15 centimeters) of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.

The Return of the Yet-i — 10:51 a.m.

By Steve Annear, Globe Staff

While some residents might be bothered by the near white-out conditions and prospect of having to spend hours shoveling out their driveways this weekend, one city icon isn’t “salty about this ...snowstorm.”

On Friday night, as the blizzard-like conditions barreled toward the region, the Boston Yeti, who has become synonymous with the season’s nor’easters, announced that he would be returning to the streets to bring people joy.

“It looks like this storm is gonna be a doozy,” the Yeti — who is actually Somerville resident John Campopiano in a costume and mask — said on Twitter. “Be safe and stay Yeti ready. See you in the snow xo.”

Campopiano’s tweet, which included a picture of a large Yeti hand holding a container of snow melt, was celebrated by people who have come to appreciate his presence on the most frigid and stormy winter days.

“Welcome back, big guy! We missed you!,” the Brattle Theatre tweeted Friday.

“The Boston Yeti is a seasonal gem that literally makes living in New England not only tolerable ...but fun,” someone else said. “Yeah, for the Yeti!!”

Campopiano first slipped into his Yeti get-up in 2015, during a winter that saw consecutive storms and record-setting snowfall. Pictures of him went viral online and captured national media attention. Soon, a legend was born.

His status as a winter staple later led to partnerships with former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office, the MSPCA-Nevins Farm, and former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie.

“I’m definitely cognizant of the expectation that the Yeti is coming out once the flakes start flying,” Campopiano told the Globe in 2018. “I take the job seriously in terms of recognizing that lots of people look forward to hearing from him and seeing him on social media when the weather takes a turn for the worse.”

‘Not anything too crazy’: Scituate neighborhoods brave snow, flooding — 10:27 a.m.

By Andrew Brinker, Globe Correspondent

Howling winds sent waves crashing over the seawall in Scituate early Saturday, flooding roadways and rendering travel in some neighborhoods all but impossible.

The flooding began around 8 a.m., as powerful waves collided with the seawall and propelled sheets of water over three-story homes. A neighborhood near Scituate Light had its roadways nearly completely inundated in a span of about 30 minutes.

Around 9:30 a.m., a bright yellow kayak could be seen drifting down Jericho Street, along with other loose items swept up in the flood. Water flowed rapidly through backyards and over a bridge.

A kayak floats around in a flooded Scituate neighborhood Share Email to a Friend Embed A kayak drifted down a street in Scituate, where there was intense flooding Saturday morning.

A few drivers attempted to navigate through the flood, but reversed back to their driveways because the water was too deep for safe passage. Only a few brave snowplow drivers successfully passed through.

By 10 a.m., whipping winds had knocked out power to more than 400 customers in town, and Eversource crews could be seen working in multiple locations around town.

At one point, a transformer caught in the wind sent a shower of sparks onto a main town road. Downed power lines were draped across several roadways.

A fleet of snow plow drivers patrolled the town, orange lights flashing.

But, so far at least, the storm is nothing residents here haven’t seen before.

Ski goggles strapped to his head, Kevin Lussier made quick work of shoveling his driveway and ensuring his home was secure. He had no problem braving the whipping winds and was undeterred by the flood waters lapping closer and closer to his car.

“So far it’s not anything too crazy,” he said. “Nothing like 2018.” This neighborhood often floods during storms, he explained.

“If the water only comes to there,” Lussier said, gesturing hundreds of feet down the road, “I’ll consider that a victory.”

MBTA plows through snow, still operating in Mission Hill — 10:17 a.m.

By Matt Yan, Globe Correspondent

Along Huntington Avenue and up into Mission Hill Saturday morning, intermittent gusts of wind created low visibility and howled on the almost empty streets.

Plows drove on both sides of Huntington Avenue. The E Branch of the Green Line and the 39 were still running, as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday. Streets throughout the neighborhood were mostly plowed, but some side streets had not been touched.

Few were out to brave the cold, and at certain points, the whipping snow made it hard to see.

The Green Line passed through the Fenwood Road stop on the E Line. Matt Yan

Running through raw weather in Rockport — 10:10 a.m.

By Michael Bailey, Globe Staff

ROCKPORT — First light brought ferocious winds, horizontal snow, and a portentous high tide. It also brought out bare-legged James Kelley.

“God, I love this,” Kelley exclaimed. “This is great.”

Kelley, visiting from Delaware, stopped for a moment to revel in the wind and snow at the base of Bear Skin Neck in Rockport, before heading toward Back Beach to see the waves crashing across the seawall.

James Kelley has the streets of Rockport to himself early Saturday morning. Michael J. Bailey

“I love this,” he repeated, his parting words into the wind.

The warren of art galleries and restaurants of Bear Skin Neck was barren early morning, except for swarms of plows. On its leeward side, boats bobbed in Rockport Harbor, with the iconic Motif #1 as the backdrop. On the windward side, however, facing the northeast, waves pummeled the sea wall that protected a small inner harbor. Even with the wall, the sea spilled across some alleys of the peninsula. The sidewalks were mid-calf deep in drifted snow in some parts, clear in others.

A pair of Rockport residents checked out Bear Skin Neck Saturday morning. And, no, the Ice Cream Store, like the other shops, was not open for business. Michael J. Bailey

The town of Rockport has closed T Wharf, the area’s main parking lot, and banned overnight parking until Monday morning. During high tide, it also closed Beach Street, which fronts Back Beach.

Harbormaster Scott Story said his office, as of 10 a.m., two hours after high tide, has received no reports of damage so far.

Waves crashed over the sea wall protecting Bear Skin Neck in Rockport shortly after high tide Saturday morning. Michael J. Bailey

Waves whip the windows of waterfront hotel in Plymouth — 9:50 a.m.

By Colleen Cronin, Globe Correspondent

High winds coupled with the high tide in Plymouth brought waves crashing onto the windows of Pilgrim Sands Hotel, Boston 25 reporter Julianne Lima tweeted. Warren Avenue, in front of the hotel, was also flooded, she said.

Ferocious waves hit an otherwise quiet Revere Beach — 9:37 a.m.

By Sarah Ryley, Globe Staff

High tide at Revere Beach hit at 8:36 a.m. So far, the area is getting strong winds and ferocious waves, which are continuing to grow in intensity.

The police started driving up and down Revere Beach Blvd last night at around 8:30 p.m., calling out on their loudspeakers, “Emergency parking ban in effect, please move your vehicles.” The roads now are clear, with few people on the road, other than snow plows that regularly drive up and down the street.

Unlike on a normal morning, there were no dogs on the beach.

Ferocious waves hit Revere Beach Share Email to a Friend Embed Waves battered Revere Beach around Eliot Circle during high tide at 8:36 a.m. Saturday.

Howling winds, low visibility in Hyannis — 9:23 a.m.

By Carlos Munoz, Globe Staff

In Hyannis, the storm brought in howling winds. Trees were swaying and covered in snow, and the snow was falling heavy. Visibility was only about a mile, and the power was already out for some.

Cars are covered in snow at the Best Western Inn in Hyannis. Carlos Muñoz

Photos: Flooding in Scituate — 9:11 a.m.

A truck passed through a flooded Jericho Road on the Scituate waterfront. The storm caused flooding along the shore in Scituate during the 8 a.m. morning high tide as wind whipped snow around and caused blinding conditions. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Turner Road was flooded two blocks from the ocean from the storm surge. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Photos: Snowy scenes from Falmouth, Hull, and Norwell — 9:05 a.m.

High winds and strong snowfall did not stop some from trying to shovel early. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A wind-swept flag in Hull as storm showed its fury. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Laurie Good tried to get ahead of the heavy snowfall by shoveling her driveway in Hull early Saturday. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In Norwell, a truck slowly made its way along River Street in the early morning through whiteout conditions from the blizzard. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The entrance to Jim's Clam Shack in Falmouth during the snowstorm early Saturday morning. Bill Greene/Globe Staff

Snowplow driver Jamie Harding cleans off his truck in downtown Falmouth. Bill Greene/Globe Staff

Strong winds pushing sand and surf at Nauset Beach — 8:59 a.m.

Darius Aniunas tweeted a video from Nauset Beach in Orleans on the Cape. The video shows strong winds pushing both sand and surf toward the shore.

A scene from Duxbury during high tide — 8:55 a.m.

The Duxbury Fire Department tweeted a scene Saturday morning from Cable Hill Road during high tide. The department tweeted a warning about power outages and urged residents to stay off the roads.

In West Dennis, normal life suspended amid whipping snow — 8:44 a.m.

By Roy Greene, Globe staff

DENNIS – Usually on Saturday mornings, the village of West Dennis is alive with people grabbing a coffee to go at Findlay’s Liquors and Convenience store or making their way to breakfast places in the area. But normal life was suspended this morning amid the whipping snow and eerie, moaning winds.

The intermittent gales made walking difficult, and visibility was minimal. Except for Route 28, a central mid-Cape thoroughfare clogged in summer with tourists, most streets had not been cleared.

On School Street, which leads to the popular West Dennis Beach, on Nantucket Sound, a few cars inched along. Snow stuck to the West Dennis Community Church, founded in the 1830s. It has seen this all before.

Businesses were shuttered in the Cape village of West Dennis, along Route 28, on Saturday morning. Tinker Ready

Visibility was minimal along Doric Avenue during whipping gales. Tinker Ready

Storm bears down on New England, bringing heavy snow and high winds — 7:49 a.m.

By Dave Epstein, Globe correspondent

The snowstorm arrived in the wee hours of the morning across Greater Boston and will continue to spread off towards the north. Cold, dry air in Northern New England will prevent snow from penetrating quickly north and west, but everyone will get in on some of the action eventually.

Think of this as a general 1- to 2- feet kind of storm for everybody, from roughly Worcester eastward. When it comes to higher snow totals however, there will be a sharp cutoff. This cutoff could be further east and south as the storm moves north towards Nova Scotia later Saturday.