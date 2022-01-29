Wind and snow pummel coastal communities, causing flooding and low visibility

A big snowstorm is passing through New England this weekend. Here are resources, FAQs, and live updates from throughout the region.
- Here’s the latest from Boston-area meteorologists
- These maps show how much snow New Englanders can expect in their area
- Check out snow totals so far
- Power outages in Mass.
- What is a blizzard anyway? ... And what is a ‘bomb cyclone’?
Read the latest below, and click here to refresh for the most recent updates.
Video: Waves pound Manomet Point in Plymouth — 11:50 a.m.
By Jenna Russell, Globe Staff
High winds knock snow and water in Boston’s Seaport — 11:45 a.m.
By David Abel, Globe Staff
Howling winds churned up big waves that crashed over the seawall protecting the Seaport in Boston, where slicks of icy saltwater spread across the harborside walking path.
Kara Doran struggled to open her eyes as small flakes pelted her from seemingly every direction.
Trudging through shin-deep snow, with plows in action nearby, the 34-year-old was among the few to venture into the neighborhood’s desolate streets — most of them miserable people walking happy dogs.
Advertisement
“I had no choice,” she said.
In the three years she has lived in the Seaport, it was the worst storm she had seen.
“I hope it doesn’t get worse,” she said.
More than 100,000 customers without power Saturday morning — 11:43 a.m.
By John Hilliard, Globe Staff
There were more than 118,000 power outages as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, many clustered on the Cape, islands, and southern coastal areas, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
In New Bedford, about 21,000 customers were without power, the state reported. In Plymouth, power was out for about 7,200 customers, and Fairhaven had about 5,000 outages.
On the Cape, Provincetown appeared to be the hardest-hit community, where 100 percent of its nearly 6,000 customers had lost power, the agency reported. Other Cape communities also were facing widespread outages. In Chatham, about 80 percent were without power. Roughly two-thirds of customers in Wellfleet didn’t have power, the state said. In Orleans, about 60 percent of customers didn’t have power, while electricity was knocked out for roughly half of customers in Barnstable and Falmouth.
There were sporadic reports of outages in Boston and in neighboring communities, and single-digit reports in communities west and north of the city.
Advertisement
Eversource spokesman Christopher McKinnon told the Globe shortly before 11 a.m. that the utility had nearly 900 line and tree crews working across the commonwealth to restore power to customers. As of about 10:15 am he said 109,000 Eversource customers were without power, with “the vast majority” of them on the Cape, South Shore, and South Coast areas.
“The heavy snowfall, strong winds and blizzard-like conditions can be challenging for restoration efforts, and we thank our customers for their patience as we also focus on maintaining safety,” he said in a statement. McKinnon said the strong winds may prevent crews from going up in the bucket to make repairs, and that hazardous road conditions are slowing access to trouble spots.
”We’re focused with our local partners on clearing tree damage and making our communities safe, and our dedicated employees will continue working around the clock until every customer who loses power is restored,” he said.
Michael Dalo, a National Grid spokesman, said that the utility had about 7,600 outages in the state as of 10:45 a.m., mostly clustered in Nantucket and Plymouth county. National Grid has 2,901 field-based personnel in Massachusetts for the storm, which includes 434 external line crews and 248 forestry crews, he said. Those workers have come from states like Pennsylvania, Virginia, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey, and New York, as well as the Canadian provinces New Brunswick and Ontario, he said. Dalo also warned that high winds would impact the response of crews working in today’s storm.
Advertisement
”Restoration work is dependent on ensuring conditions are safe to proceed. It’s important to remember our crews cannot work in bucket trucks when winds are higher than 35 mph for safety reasons,” he said in a statement.
Poor visibility, little foot traffic in gusty Malden — 11:24 a.m.
By Leah Becerra, Globe Staff
Main Street in Malden has some traffic, though it’s slow going for the cars and MBTA buses making trips. Occasional gusts and constant snow make for poor visibility. Nearly 3 inches have fallen in Malden as of 10:45 a.m.
At the Malden Center orange line T stop, crews can be seen clearing sidewalks and roads. Still, it’s hard to keep up with the snowfall. The subway and buses are still in service.
Foot traffic in the downtown Malden area is minimal. With most restaurants and local businesses closed, there’s not much reason to be out. The neighborhood Stop & Shop is still open. Only a handful of cars were in the grocery store’s parking lot.
Video: Driving through Scituate during the snowstorm — 11:18 a.m.
By John Tlumacki, Globe Staff
Heavy snow falls bring empty T cars — 10:58 a.m.
By Colleen Cronin, Globe Correspondent
Although many MBTA lines were still operating Saturday morning, few people were venturing out into the snow to take advantage.
Freelance journalist Catherine McGloin tweeted a photo of an empty Red Line car and said she “made it without seeing a soul” on her morning commute.
Officially I’m not sure how many inches have fallen, but my new yardstick is how far up my shins the snow comes.— Catherine McGloin (@catmcgloin) January 29, 2022
The red line is deserted. pic.twitter.com/fnQYbsUWaL
Some commuter rail trains were delayed on Rockport, Newburyport, Kingston, and Middleborough/Lakeville lines, and Blue Line trains in Boston were delayed about 15 minutes due to a signal problem, the MBTA tweeted.
Advertisement
Major storm hits Northeast with deep snow and strong winds — 10:56 am.
By The Associated Press
People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot (15 centimeters) of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.
Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.
The Return of the Yet-i — 10:51 a.m.
By Steve Annear, Globe Staff
While some residents might be bothered by the near white-out conditions and prospect of having to spend hours shoveling out their driveways this weekend, one city icon isn’t “salty about this ...snowstorm.”
On Friday night, as the blizzard-like conditions barreled toward the region, the Boston Yeti, who has become synonymous with the season’s nor’easters, announced that he would be returning to the streets to bring people joy.
“It looks like this storm is gonna be a doozy,” the Yeti — who is actually Somerville resident John Campopiano in a costume and mask — said on Twitter. “Be safe and stay Yeti ready. See you in the snow xo.”
I'm not feeling salty about this pending snowstorm.. In fact, I'm EXCITED! It looks like this storm is gonna be a doozy. Btw, I've missed you all. Thank goodness @MattNBCBoston has been keeping us all informed. Be safe and stay Yeti ready. See you in the snow xo. #bostonyeti pic.twitter.com/duaLZNDW0d— The Boston Yeti (@BostonYeti2015) January 28, 2022
Campopiano’s tweet, which included a picture of a large Yeti hand holding a container of snow melt, was celebrated by people who have come to appreciate his presence on the most frigid and stormy winter days.
“Welcome back, big guy! We missed you!,” the Brattle Theatre tweeted Friday.
Advertisement
“The Boston Yeti is a seasonal gem that literally makes living in New England not only tolerable ...but fun,” someone else said. “Yeah, for the Yeti!!”
Campopiano first slipped into his Yeti get-up in 2015, during a winter that saw consecutive storms and record-setting snowfall. Pictures of him went viral online and captured national media attention. Soon, a legend was born.
His status as a winter staple later led to partnerships with former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office, the MSPCA-Nevins Farm, and former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie.
“I’m definitely cognizant of the expectation that the Yeti is coming out once the flakes start flying,” Campopiano told the Globe in 2018. “I take the job seriously in terms of recognizing that lots of people look forward to hearing from him and seeing him on social media when the weather takes a turn for the worse.”
‘Not anything too crazy’: Scituate neighborhoods brave snow, flooding — 10:27 a.m.
By Andrew Brinker, Globe Correspondent
Howling winds sent waves crashing over the seawall in Scituate early Saturday, flooding roadways and rendering travel in some neighborhoods all but impossible.
The flooding began around 8 a.m., as powerful waves collided with the seawall and propelled sheets of water over three-story homes. A neighborhood near Scituate Light had its roadways nearly completely inundated in a span of about 30 minutes.
Around 9:30 a.m., a bright yellow kayak could be seen drifting down Jericho Street, along with other loose items swept up in the flood. Water flowed rapidly through backyards and over a bridge.
A few drivers attempted to navigate through the flood, but reversed back to their driveways because the water was too deep for safe passage. Only a few brave snowplow drivers successfully passed through.
By 10 a.m., whipping winds had knocked out power to more than 400 customers in town, and Eversource crews could be seen working in multiple locations around town.
At one point, a transformer caught in the wind sent a shower of sparks onto a main town road. Downed power lines were draped across several roadways.
A fleet of snow plow drivers patrolled the town, orange lights flashing.
But, so far at least, the storm is nothing residents here haven’t seen before.
Ski goggles strapped to his head, Kevin Lussier made quick work of shoveling his driveway and ensuring his home was secure. He had no problem braving the whipping winds and was undeterred by the flood waters lapping closer and closer to his car.
“So far it’s not anything too crazy,” he said. “Nothing like 2018.” This neighborhood often floods during storms, he explained.
“If the water only comes to there,” Lussier said, gesturing hundreds of feet down the road, “I’ll consider that a victory.”
MBTA plows through snow, still operating in Mission Hill — 10:17 a.m.
By Matt Yan, Globe Correspondent
Along Huntington Avenue and up into Mission Hill Saturday morning, intermittent gusts of wind created low visibility and howled on the almost empty streets.
Plows drove on both sides of Huntington Avenue. The E Branch of the Green Line and the 39 were still running, as of 9:40 a.m. Saturday. Streets throughout the neighborhood were mostly plowed, but some side streets had not been touched.
Few were out to brave the cold, and at certain points, the whipping snow made it hard to see.
Running through raw weather in Rockport — 10:10 a.m.
By Michael Bailey, Globe Staff
ROCKPORT — First light brought ferocious winds, horizontal snow, and a portentous high tide. It also brought out bare-legged James Kelley.
“God, I love this,” Kelley exclaimed. “This is great.”
Kelley, visiting from Delaware, stopped for a moment to revel in the wind and snow at the base of Bear Skin Neck in Rockport, before heading toward Back Beach to see the waves crashing across the seawall.
“I love this,” he repeated, his parting words into the wind.
The warren of art galleries and restaurants of Bear Skin Neck was barren early morning, except for swarms of plows. On its leeward side, boats bobbed in Rockport Harbor, with the iconic Motif #1 as the backdrop. On the windward side, however, facing the northeast, waves pummeled the sea wall that protected a small inner harbor. Even with the wall, the sea spilled across some alleys of the peninsula. The sidewalks were mid-calf deep in drifted snow in some parts, clear in others.
The town of Rockport has closed T Wharf, the area’s main parking lot, and banned overnight parking until Monday morning. During high tide, it also closed Beach Street, which fronts Back Beach.
Harbormaster Scott Story said his office, as of 10 a.m., two hours after high tide, has received no reports of damage so far.
Waves whip the windows of waterfront hotel in Plymouth — 9:50 a.m.
By Colleen Cronin, Globe Correspondent
High winds coupled with the high tide in Plymouth brought waves crashing onto the windows of Pilgrim Sands Hotel, Boston 25 reporter Julianne Lima tweeted. Warren Avenue, in front of the hotel, was also flooded, she said.
Another view of the waves hitting the windows. This storm surge is no joke!@boston25 pic.twitter.com/XaKQTffF4q— Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 29, 2022
Ferocious waves hit an otherwise quiet Revere Beach — 9:37 a.m.
By Sarah Ryley, Globe Staff
High tide at Revere Beach hit at 8:36 a.m. So far, the area is getting strong winds and ferocious waves, which are continuing to grow in intensity.
The police started driving up and down Revere Beach Blvd last night at around 8:30 p.m., calling out on their loudspeakers, “Emergency parking ban in effect, please move your vehicles.” The roads now are clear, with few people on the road, other than snow plows that regularly drive up and down the street.
Unlike on a normal morning, there were no dogs on the beach.
Howling winds, low visibility in Hyannis — 9:23 a.m.
By Carlos Munoz, Globe Staff
In Hyannis, the storm brought in howling winds. Trees were swaying and covered in snow, and the snow was falling heavy. Visibility was only about a mile, and the power was already out for some.
Photos: Flooding in Scituate — 9:11 a.m.
Photos: Snowy scenes from Falmouth, Hull, and Norwell — 9:05 a.m.
Strong winds pushing sand and surf at Nauset Beach — 8:59 a.m.
Darius Aniunas tweeted a video from Nauset Beach in Orleans on the Cape. The video shows strong winds pushing both sand and surf toward the shore.
VIDEO: Surf is up this morning! Winter Storm is sending strong wind and waves toward us. Nauset beach, Orleans, Cape Cod. #capecod #noreaster #blizzard2022 pic.twitter.com/w6bRDAdH9x— Darius Aniunas (@dariusaniunas) January 29, 2022
A scene from Duxbury during high tide — 8:55 a.m.
The Duxbury Fire Department tweeted a scene Saturday morning from Cable Hill Road during high tide. The department tweeted a warning about power outages and urged residents to stay off the roads.
DXFD staging resources on Cable Hill Road during high tide. Very high wind gusts with blowing snow. #DXFD #weather pic.twitter.com/dVlSfxHCgd— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 29, 2022
As you can see we are getting very high winds in #duxbury Residents should prepare for power outages and stay off the roads. #DXFD #weather #MAsnow #blizzard2022 pic.twitter.com/12YYewkFGf— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 29, 2022
In West Dennis, normal life suspended amid whipping snow — 8:44 a.m.
By Roy Greene, Globe staff
DENNIS – Usually on Saturday mornings, the village of West Dennis is alive with people grabbing a coffee to go at Findlay’s Liquors and Convenience store or making their way to breakfast places in the area. But normal life was suspended this morning amid the whipping snow and eerie, moaning winds.
The intermittent gales made walking difficult, and visibility was minimal. Except for Route 28, a central mid-Cape thoroughfare clogged in summer with tourists, most streets had not been cleared.
On School Street, which leads to the popular West Dennis Beach, on Nantucket Sound, a few cars inched along. Snow stuck to the West Dennis Community Church, founded in the 1830s. It has seen this all before.
Storm bears down on New England, bringing heavy snow and high winds — 7:49 a.m.
By Dave Epstein, Globe correspondent
The snowstorm arrived in the wee hours of the morning across Greater Boston and will continue to spread off towards the north. Cold, dry air in Northern New England will prevent snow from penetrating quickly north and west, but everyone will get in on some of the action eventually.
Think of this as a general 1- to 2- feet kind of storm for everybody, from roughly Worcester eastward. When it comes to higher snow totals however, there will be a sharp cutoff. This cutoff could be further east and south as the storm moves north towards Nova Scotia later Saturday.
Mayor Wu urges people to stay inside during nor’easter — 7:37 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted around 7:30 a.m. that she had ridden into City Hall to check out the condition of the roads alongside Superintendent of Streets Michael Brohel.
Wu has declared a snow emergency in the city, which began on Friday night.
“We’re asking folks, if at all possible, please stay inside, stay warm, and check on your neighbors,” Wu said in an interview with Boston 25 News on Saturday morning. She said most people seem to be adhering to the emergency order in effect.
“This is going to take a while to dig out,” Wu said. “This is more snow than we’ve seen in many, many years.”
She said crews are working to clear the streets and that “departments have their marching orders.”
“It could be for the record books,” Wu said.
Smooth ride into City Hall checking out our roads alongside @CityOfBoston Supt of Streets Mike Brohel—forecast now at 24-30 inches, high winds ❄️— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) January 29, 2022
Stay safe, stay warm, stay inside! pic.twitter.com/shORahfqsx
Videos show early impact of storm throughout Mass. — 6:48 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
A potentially historic storm is barreling down on the region, and parts of Massachusetts are already feeling the brunt of its impact.
In Duxbury, the fire department said the community was already “seeing very high wind gusts and heavy snow.”
NBC10 Boston reporter Jackie Bruno delivered an update on the weather from nearby Marshfield, where the waves were shown going over the seawall in Brant Rock and whipping winds were in full effect.
And in Worcester, a car was shown struggling to get up a hill on a road covered by snow.
“This is part of the reason why there’s a travel ban in the city throughout this storm,” wrote NBC10 Boston reporter Alysha Palumbo in a tweet.
We are already seeing very high wind gusts and heavy snow as our firefighters are currently running emergency calls. Stay safe. #weather #blizzard #snow pic.twitter.com/zyJoFFZFfY— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 29, 2022
Think the conditions are bad where you are? Check out what @JBrunoNBCBoston is dealing with this morning! pic.twitter.com/IpvRRDxrAk— NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) January 29, 2022
This car has been struggling through multiple light cycles to get up this hill on Rt 9 in Worcester. This is part of the reason why there’s a travel ban in the city throughout this storm. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/fpMzHgpAh8— Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) January 29, 2022
The snow is coming down and the wind is whipping here on #Lynn Shore Drive @wbz pic.twitter.com/0wWs6O5C0t— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) January 29, 2022
Speed restrictions in place on the Mass Pike — 6:25 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a tweet it had deployed 2,692 pieces of equipment statewide as of 6:15 a.m.
MassDOT added that a 40 mile per hour speed restriction is in place on I-90 between New York and the Southborough/Framingham line.
The travel ban on the state’s interstate highways is also now in effect for all tractor-trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers. It is in place until midnight.
MassDOT has 2692 pieces of equipment currently deployed statewide in snow & ice operations. 40 mph speed restriction in place on I-90 btwn NY & MM 110 #Framingham. TT units, tandems & special permit haulers restricted from state’s interstate highways thru midnight. pic.twitter.com/rclP0dSrlU— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022
Now 40 mph speed restriction on I-90 between NY and Southboro/Framingham line. Governor Baker last night: “Please stay home” today if trip not essential pic.twitter.com/qjXye94Lsk— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) January 29, 2022
A travel ban on the state’s interstate highways is now in effect for all tractor trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers. Ban will continue until midnight. pic.twitter.com/fZwVnz4aac— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022
Wind in Plymouth rips shingles off roof of hotel — 6:03 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
Plymouth is expected to see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour during the storm, according to the National Weather Service.
Julianne Lima, a reporter with Boston 25 News, tweeted at 6 a.m. that the wind was already so strong in the coastal community that it “ripped some shingles off the roof of our hotel.”
Pictures attached to the tweet show the shingles scattered along the parking lot and on a car.
The wind in #Plymouth is no joke! It even ripped some shingles off the roof of our hotel.— Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) January 29, 2022
If you lose power, a warming shelter is opening at Plymouth North High School right now at 6 AM! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/1xJD8usovU
Coastal flood warning issued for parts of Eastern Mass., Cape Cod and the Islands — 5:42 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
The risk for coastal flooding has increased around the morning high tide, the National Weather Service said.
Coastal flood warnings are in effect across the coast of Eastern Massachusetts and on Cape Cod and the Islands. As much as 2 feet of inundation above ground level is expected for coastal roads in these areas.
[450 AM Sat | Coastal Flooding] The risk for coastal flooding has increased around the Saturday AM high tide. Coastal Flood Warnings are now in effect, with as much as two ft of inundation above ground level expected for coastal roads in eastern MA, Cape Cod and the Islands. pic.twitter.com/JnykyCuzoe— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 29, 2022
Snow begins falling, coating streets early on in storm — 4:00 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
The flakes began falling early throughout Massachusetts, including in Boston and Newburyport.
Both residents and forecasters shared images of the weather conditions on social media, which showed a layer of snow already coating roads.
The Boston Public Works Department said on Twitter shortly after 3 a.m. that it had deployed 500 pieces of equipment to treat and clear the city’s streets.
“Our crews and contractors will be working through the night/weekend, so help us out by staying off the roads,” the department said.
With the #snow falling in the @CityOfBoston, we currently have 500 pieces of equipment treating and clearing #BostonStreets. Our crews and contractors will be working through the night/weekend, so help us out by staying off the roads. #BOSnow pic.twitter.com/lS2nYq7npg— Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) January 29, 2022
Good Morning! 3am conditions in #Boston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/E5SbdYozVV— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) January 29, 2022
Crews at work on route 128 south with a layer of snow already on the highway. Headed to Scituate. See you on #wbz at 5 am. pic.twitter.com/reNkLCmCOR— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 29, 2022
Light coating & winds kicking up at 3:30 in Newburyport pic.twitter.com/CHaUM4cNEh— Laurie Webber (@MusicWebb) January 29, 2022
The snow is falling and the roads are now covered with snow in Boston around Copley Square. So far the wind isn’t a factor. @KatieBraceNews & I will have live reports all AM on @NBC10Boston starting at 5. #noreaster #nbc10boston #blizzard2022 #Blizzard #necn #TelemundoNI pic.twitter.com/K6PTl4XQCX— Sean Colahan (@SeanColahan) January 29, 2022
4:15am Boston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Hxlwezmmvk— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) January 29, 2022
MassDOT deploys equipment, implements travel ban for some vehicles on state’s interstate highways — 3:00 a.m.
By Shannon Larson, Globe staff
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced on Twitter early Saturday morning that it was implementing a travel ban on the state’s highways between 6 a.m. and midnight for tractor-trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers in anticipation of the severe weather forecast.
The department also said that it had deployed 2,034 pieces of equipment in snow and ice operations. MassDOT urged drivers to stay off the roads.
Due to the forecast, MassDOT is implementing a travel ban on the state’s interstate highways Saturday between 6am-midnight for tractor trailer trucks, tandems, and special permit haulers. pic.twitter.com/EnUzZ1sXOM— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022
MassDOT has 2034 pieces of equipment currently deployed statewide in snow & ice operations.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 29, 2022
Our plows are gearing up for a long weekend ahead! ❄️ 🧂— MassDOT Safety (@MassDOTSafety) January 29, 2022
For your safety and the safety of our crew, please stay off the roads. #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/E0wwX5YTlk
More than 5,000 flights canceled as East Coast braces for heavy snowfall — 1:36 a.m.
By The New York Times
A powerful winter storm was bearing down on a wide swath of the East Coast early Saturday, hours after it prompted the governors of New York and New Jersey to issue emergency declarations and forced the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights.
As of 1 a.m., snow had been falling in New York and New Jersey for several hours. No major power outages had been reported in the Northeast. Yet people up and down the coast were bracing for heavy snowfall, treacherous travel conditions, and the potential for widespread power failures.
In the Boston area, meteorologists were predicting high winds, at times approaching hurricane force, and up to 2 feet of snow.
The National Weather Service said that heavy snowfall would be concentrated over the southern coast of New Jersey from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. and over parts of New England later in the morning. It predicted that areas of Massachusetts and Rhode Island could see “whiteout conditions” and as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour.
“Plenty more snow is on the way,” the service’s Boston office said on Twitter, in a post that showed a picture of its snowy parking lot.
[100 AM Sat] Sharing a photo from our office as steady light snows are falling and our driveway is already coated! Plenty more snow is on the way. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/lDaG8m05VQ— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 29, 2022
Amtrak and MBTA cancel, modify train service for weekend snow storm — 6:40 p.m.
By Madison Mercado, Globe correspondent
Amtrak and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have canceled or modified train service due to the upcoming storm throughout New England, officials said.
Changes to some MBTA subway lines and commuter rails will be in effect through the next week, MBTA officials said in a statement.
Shuttles on the Green Line E, Mattapan Line and above ground portion of the Green Line D will be replaced by shuttle busses all day Saturday.
Baker, officials urge drivers to stay off the roads Saturday as storm sets in — 6:06 p.m.
By Nick Stoico, Globe correspondent
Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials urged drivers to stay off the road on Saturday when a potentially historic winter storm is expected to hit southern New England, dropping more than 2 feet of snow in some areas.
At a news conference Friday afternoon, Baker asked residents to ride out the storm at home and avoid travel “unless it’s an emergency or you have some very essential and absolute reason for being out.”
“This kind of storm is nothing new for Massachusetts, but we have not had one like this for quite a while and everybody needs to take it very seriously,” Baker said. “Avoid going out if you can, and be sure to check up on your neighbors who may need help during the storm.”
As winter storm approaches, McKee announces travel ban on R.I. roads Saturday — 4:44 p.m.
By Brian Amaral, Globe staff
Governor Dan McKee said he was banning motor vehicles starting at 8 a.m. Saturday until at least 8 p.m. as a major winter storm approaches the state.
McKee also said tractor trailers will be banned for a more extensive period of time: 6 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Also, all RIPTA routes has been canceled and state-run testing and vaccination sites will be closed.
“The best way to handle this storm is to stay home tomorrow,” McKee said at a news conference at the state Emergency Management Agency in Cranston.
City works to find warm shelter for homeless people — 4:40 p.m.
By Milton Valencia, Globe staff
City crews and social workers who provide aid to area homeless people will head out in vans for as long as their safety allows Friday and during Saturday’s expected blizzard conditions to urge those living on the streets to seek shelter, officials said.
“These vans do wonders, they really work with our unsheltered populations to get them into shelter,” Sheila Dillon, the city’s chief of housing, said Friday. “Those vans will be operational, unless they can’t be.”
Still, Dillon urged residents to call 911 if they see anyone on the streets who looks vulnerable, immobile or underdressed. In spite of the city’s efforts to bring people to shelter, some people — including those who suffer from mental illness — may resist.
16 TV shows to binge during a blizzard — 3:55 p.m.
By Matthew Gilbert, Globe staff
You’ve gotten your recipes out and clawed your way through the supermarket, you’ve gotten the shovels from the basement, and you’ve gone to the liquor or weed store for supplies. Now it’s time to think about a viewing plan, so that you’ll have a few options for the duration of the snowstorm. You won’t be able to go out, but you’ll be able to visit all kinds of places with the loyal help of your remote control. Here are a few binge recommendations — comedies, thrillers, dramas, and exactly one pandemic tale.
Preparing for the storm? Here’s a checklist of what you need. — 3:43 p.m.
By Emily Sweeney, Globe staff
A powerful nor’easter is on the way, but there’s still time to make preparations before the snow arrives early Saturday morning. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency put out a checklist of emergency supplies that you should have on hand, and the Duxbury Fire Department also tweeted out a handy list of items that will help you ride out what could be a historic storm. Here are some of the most important things you should do to be prepared.
Live weather updates from Boston-area meteorologists — 11:05 a.m.
By Globe staff
With severe weather in the forecast, here’s a look at what to expect, according to Boston-area meteorologists.
Snow emergency, parking ban will be in place in Boston as major nor’easter approaches — 11:00 a.m.
By John Ellement
Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency ahead of the forecasted storm that is expected to begin early Saturday morning and continue into Sunday. A parking ban will take effect starting at 9 p.m. Friday night.
‘Save some for neighbors’: As shoppers head to markets before winter wallop, store officials ask for patience — 10:45 a.m.
By Emily Sweeney, Globe staff, Matt Yan, Globe correspondent
For some customers rushing to supermarkets Friday ahead of what looks to be a major snowstorm, that last-minute shopping trip may be more frustrating than usual because of supply chain issues and tight staffing.
Forecasters invoke Blizzard of ’78 as preparations for weekend storm intensify — 10:30 a.m.
By John Ellement, Globe staff
Officials were preparing plows, trucks, and hashtags Friday as the region awaited a potentially historic nor’easter that has meteorologists invoking the specter of the cataclysmic Blizzard of ’78.
The NWS Friday morning expanded its blizzard warning to cover Eastern Massachusetts, stretching to the outskirts of Worcester to Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard, as well as the entire state of Rhode Island.
Winds could reach 70 miles an hour, snowfall could total 2 feet or more, and whiteout conditions will make travel dangerous, if not impossible.
Blizzard warning expanded, some communities could see 20 inches or more of snow — 10:05 a.m.
By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff
Massachusetts is bracing for a snowstorm that could bring more than 20 inches to some communities in the eastern part of the state, with blizzard conditions expected in much of Eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service said.
The “significant winter storm” is expected to arrive after midnight and stick around through Saturday night. It will bring heavy snow, possibly damaging winds, and coastal flooding, with the greatest snowfall amounts expected across Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
Forecast: A possibly historic storm is headed toward New England; accumulation in some spots may be staggering — 6:47 a.m.
By Dave Epstein, Globe correspondent
Plan on being inside all day Saturday and the first part of Sunday. When all is said and done, it won’t be surprising if some spots see 3 feet of snow within heavy bands passing through the region on Saturday. In general, Greater Boston will see 18 to 28 inches.
Snowstorms and blizzards are nothing new to New England, but the intensity of this storm could be what we all remember. The largest amount of January snowfall in Boston was 24.6 inches, a record set in 2015, and the biggest snowfall of all time occurred on Presidents’ Day weekend in 2003 with 27.6 inches of snow.