Man, woman indicted in connection to November murder in Brockton

A man and a woman were indicted Friday in connection with the murder of a man in Brockton in November, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement

Shamallah Jones, 26, of Dorchester, was charged with crimes including murder and attempted murder, the statement said. Ashely Severino, 26, of Boston, was charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and witness intimidation.

The indictments stem from an early morning shooting on Nov. 9. According to the statement, officers responded to a report of shots fired the area of 69 Tremont St. at 1:36 a.m., where they found two men lying beside a car in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.