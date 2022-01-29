fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man, woman indicted in connection to November murder in Brockton

By Caroline Enos Globe Correspondent,Updated January 29, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A man and a woman were indicted Friday in connection with the murder of a man in Brockton in November, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement

Shamallah Jones, 26, of Dorchester, was charged with crimes including murder and attempted murder, the statement said. Ashely Severino, 26, of Boston, was charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and witness intimidation.

The indictments stem from an early morning shooting on Nov. 9. According to the statement, officers responded to a report of shots fired the area of 69 Tremont St. at 1:36 a.m., where they found two men lying beside a car in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Advertisement

Gregory Grantsis, 36, had been shot in the face and was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., the statement said.

The second victim had been shot in the leg and torso and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, the statement said. A third occupant of the vehicle had not been shot.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for Jones and Severino following an investigation, the statement said.

Jones was arrested without incident in Dorchester Dec. 3, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. He is currently being held without bail.

Severino was later arrested in Brockton, Stone said. Both suspects will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.




Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video