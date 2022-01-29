Man, woman indicted in connection to November murder in Brockton

A man and a woman were indicted Friday in connection with the murder of a man in Brockton in November, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement
Shamallah Jones, 26, of Dorchester, was charged with crimes including murder and attempted murder, the statement said. Ashely Severino, 26, of Boston, was charged with accessory after the fact (murder) and witness intimidation.
The indictments stem from an early morning shooting on Nov. 9. According to the statement, officers responded to a report of shots fired the area of 69 Tremont St. at 1:36 a.m., where they found two men lying beside a car in the middle of the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Advertisement
Gregory Grantsis, 36, had been shot in the face and was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., the statement said.
The second victim had been shot in the leg and torso and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, the statement said. A third occupant of the vehicle had not been shot.
Officers obtained arrest warrants for Jones and Severino following an investigation, the statement said.
Jones was arrested without incident in Dorchester Dec. 3, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. He is currently being held without bail.
Severino was later arrested in Brockton, Stone said. Both suspects will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.