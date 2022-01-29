One killed, three injured, in wrong-way crash on I-93 in Boston early Saturday morning

A wrong-way driver was killed early Saturday morning after slamming into three vehicles on Interstate 93 in Boston, injuring three people, according to State Police.
The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, State Police said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation indicated that an SUV was traveling south on the northbound side of the highway, near the Columbia Road exit, when it struck two vehicles going northbound. The drivers of those vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.
The SUV then struck a third vehicle before coming to rest in the two rightmost northbound lanes of the highway, State Police said. The driver of the third vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The other three drivers were taken to Boston Medical Center.
The reasons why the man began driving the wrong way remain under investigation, State Police said.
