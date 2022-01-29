fb-pixel Skip to main content
Photos: Powerful nor’easter hits New England

Updated January 29, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Cooper Prophet (left) and his mother, Tjona battled the strong winds as they came to look at the flooding on Cole Parkway in Scituate on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff


Residents in Cohasset shoveled snow during the storm Saturday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
A lone man walked on State Street in downtown Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff


A man used cross-country skis to visit Long Wharf in Boston on Saturday.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
The Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton looking west was empty during the whiteout conditions.Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
A worker plowed snow in Marina Bay, Quincy.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


A worker with a landscape company shoveled a deep drift in front of the Mill Wharf Cinemas on the Scituate Waterfront. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A motorist stopped to clear his windshield In near whiteout conditions along Revere Beach Parkway.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Tony James walked his dogs Tilda and Scarlett on Beacon Street in Newton. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
A man lost his footing while passing through Faneuil Hall.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Ski goggles were called for in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe
Snow swirled in Falmouth as a man walked along Surf Drive.Bill Greene/Globe Staff
Residents walked along a section of flooded Otis Road in Scituate on Saturday morning.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The entrance to Jim's Clam Shack in Falmouth.Bill Greene/Globe Staff
A man ran across Quincy Shore Drive.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
A section of Long Wharf flooded during high tide in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A pedestrian walked during the snowstorm in downtown Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe


Water swirled like a river down Jericho Road in Scituate. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Laurie Good tried to get ahead of the snow by shoveling her driveway in Hull on Saturday.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Water splashed over steps at Long Wharf during high tide.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A person walked by a flag blowing in the wind in Hull.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff