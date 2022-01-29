A short battle in the ring, a lasting lesson in life

Which, in many ways, makes it the perfect home for a boxing club, a place where fighters are forged, honing their footwork, perfecting their jabs, learning how to hit with ferocity and escape punishing return blows from scrappy, relentless opponents.

PORTLAND, Maine – The old, well-worn gym sits on a hardscrabble piece of land in a squat brick building here that used to be – fittingly enough – a wood kiln.

It’s a rough-around-the-edges place where life lessons are learned. And not forgotten.

It’s a place that is the professional home of Bob Russo, the national president of Golden Gloves of America, which is now staging its 75th annual event amid a pandemic that has rewritten the rulebook in the ring – and around the globe.

Advertisement

The Golden Gloves, a venerable, nine-week boxing event where dreams are made – and shattered – is back at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium these days.

And that means Bob Russo – a self-described gym fighter who has coached at the Olympic trials and promoted more than 100 shows in Maine – will be back just outside the ropes, making sure the trains run on time, keeping an eye on the fighters, nurturing the sport that has been his life.

“I loved it,’’ the 67-year-old boxing legend told me the other day. “I remember everything. I forgot what I had for breakfast, but I remember what some four-round fighter wore for trunks. That kind of obsession.

“Someone once said, ‘Boxing is not a sport. It’s an obsession.’ And it’s truly been an obsession for me for sure. It’s so much fun. And it’s so rewarding for the kids.’’

Those kids are the kids who wandered into his gym here and had their lives transformed. If you’re thinking about fancy offices, high-definition TV screens, and polished juice bars, you’re in the wrong place.

Advertisement

This is the place images of boxing legends like Roberto Duran and Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini stare down at you from the walls. A place of speed bags and free weights. A place where discipline is imposed the tough way.

“This is not just boxing,’’ Russo said. “It’s about the youth program. People need to be reminded about what this does for kids. It saves lives. It absolutely saves lives. And it gets kids going in a good direction in life during those critical teenage years when you’re going to go in one direction or the other.’’

John Brown, a former national president of USA Boxing, called Russo “the most real boxing person in America.’’

“Bobby’s got probably the best Golden Gloves program in the country in terms of production and presentation and the way they draw crowds,’’ Brown told me the other day. “Bobby is kind of a laid-back guy. He’s not one of these self-promoting blowhards who we find in most sports and in sports like boxing.

“He’s a self-effacing, quiet guy. He’s the kind of guy who gets things done.’’

He’s had a lot of practice – and mentors.

He was initiated into the boxing world when he was just 8 when he was the glove boy at the Portland Expo in the early days of the Kennedy administration when his uncle was the state boxing commissioner.

Advertisement

“He was one of those guys who was just a man’s man, you know?’’ Russo told me when I sat with him the other day here. “The fights were on TV then. Friday night fights. I was at the Ali-Liston fight. Portland became a boxing town. There were fights on Thursday nights and everybody in town went to them. It was packed.’’

And he was hooked.

“I understood the sport even before I went to a gym,’’ he said. “I kind of knew what it was all about. And, being such a freak on it, I was watching everything. I was watching their feet and how they did things. An unbelievable dedication to this because it’s not a team sport. We’re a team. The Portland Boxing Club is a team. We can support each other like a team.

“But when you’re in the ring, you’re alone. And you can’t hand the ball off. And you can’t go take a rest because you’re tired and sit on the bench and come back. You can’t do that.’’

Fighters like Lisa Kuronya Coombs know that.

She’s a welter-weight and a former five-time national champion who now teaches boxing in Gopsham, Maine.

She credits Russo with imparting important, fundamental knowledge. Real-world things that she’s never forgotten.

“Coach Russo is like a father to everyone,’’ she said. “He taught me life lessons that I carry over into my every-day life.’’

Lessons like what?

“Respect,’’ she said. “In and out of the gym.’’

“You have to respect your opponent,’’ Coombs, 46, said. “I remember one of the fighters threw a bucket of ice across the ring. So, Coach Russo took him outside the ring in the back room and I’ve never heard such scary yelling in my life. Pretty much everybody was hiding. The guy was a light heavyweight and he was a big guy.

Advertisement

“I didn’t hear any words out of his mouth. Coach Russo said that’s not the attitude he wanted in his gym. You represented the club and not yourself. Coach Russo is like a father to everyone. I walked into the boxing club at 26 and that’s pretty old for an athlete.’’

And now he’s back doing what he loves, working with fighters, promoting a sport that has given so much to him.

“He’s an outstanding boxing trainer,’’ Zordan Holman, a former University of Connecticut football player and now a Golden Globe novice boxer. “But he’s even a better person. Boxing attracts people from all walks and shades of life. In boxing, you can meet some of the best people and some of the worst people.’’

“But this man is all about his fighters. Our safety and our well-being are his top priorities. He’s not in this to make money. He cares about people’s physical and mental well-being. The words don’t exist to describe what he’s meant to me.’’

The Golden Gloves are in Lowell -- weather permitting -- every Thursday through March 10 with as many as 2,500 fans expected for the finals.

Advertisement

There’s a men’s field and a women’s field. The bouts last just a few rounds.

And Bob Russo will be there for every jab, every hook, and every knockout.

“This is a clean lifestyle,’’ Russo told me. “It’s an athletic lifestyle. You get to learn with good mentors in the sport. You learn to be a good teammate. To be a good person. If you come in here – and people have mentioned this – every kid comes in here and shakes hands with you. And before they leave, they shake hands.

“And they shake hands with every one of their teammates. With me and all of their teammates. It’s this team thing. And they belong.’’

Thanks to a guy name Bob Russo who these days wears a black-and-gold Golden Gloves pin on his vest.

It’s kind of a small, gleaming trophy that no one deserves more.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.