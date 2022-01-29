Streets flood on Nantucket during morning high tide

Several streets on Nantucket flooded with seawater during high tide Saturday morning as the powerful nor’easter brought with it storm surges of over 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The tide came in around 9:30 a.m. and was estimated to be 3.3 feet above the normal astronomical high tide, said Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.
The water was high enough for a group of Nantucket High School students to paddle the streets in a canoe, as seen in a video shared on Twitter by the Nantucket Current, a newsletter for Nantucket Magazine.
🛶 Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) January 29, 2022
Nantucket High School students Ian Williams, Griffin Fox, and Luke Stringer decided to make the best of the downtown flooding this morning 👀 #nantucket pic.twitter.com/bdNTYIv63m
Nantucket police were warning drivers to avoid Easy Street, Francis Street, Washington Street, and Easton Street, which all flooded.
Advertisement
Photos and video shared on social media Saturday morning showed floodwater running down multiple streets as wind whipped across the island and snow continued to fall from a grey sky overhead.
Significant flooding downtown in the Easy St area. Easy St is closed for the time being. #nantucket pic.twitter.com/sRPtZxtNrp— Nantucket Police (@NantucketPolice) January 29, 2022
View of Easy Street and the harbor from the deck of the Dreamland 😳#nantucket pic.twitter.com/3fo6sFJPSX— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) January 29, 2022
Lovely day for a swim on Washington Street #nantucket pic.twitter.com/9J4dRKn8gW— Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) January 29, 2022
As bad as it may look, the storm surge was considered moderate at most and is not seen as historic by any measure, Megnia said.
“It would have needed another 2 feet to reach the major category,” he said. “Nothing to scoff at but pretty middling in terms of comparison to history.”
Here lies one of the big differences between this storm and the Blizzard of ’78, which caused far more severe flooding along the coast, Megnia said.
“Flooding was a huge impact from that [1978] storm,” he said.
In Boston, seawater washed across walkways in the Seaport and along the city’s waterfront as the tide moved in Saturday morning. The storm surge in Boston was about 2.5 feet above the normal tide, Megnia said.
Shortly before high tide—seeing some flooding on the waterfront as winds pick up. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/fBPh7CY8LD— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) January 29, 2022
When a blizzard hits at high tide, this is what it looks like in a new neighborhood built at sea level, on landfill, in the bullseye of rising seas. This is Boston's Seaport. pic.twitter.com/hFor2lsr57— David Abel (@davabel) January 29, 2022
Forecasters were predicting some minor flooding along the coast during high tide Saturday night, which is expected about 8:50 p.m., but they said the worst is over.
Advertisement
“Some vulnerable locations might get splash over with the high tide but nothing like this morning,” Megnia said.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.