Tell us: How bad are storm conditions near you?

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated January 29, 2022, 13 minutes ago
During the first significant snowfall of winter earlier this month, a man walked through heavy falling snow on Main Street in Weymouth. Now, New England is facing a potentially historic storm on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Massachusetts and other parts of New England are facing a potentially historic storm on Saturday, with forecasters anticipating between 2 to 4 inches of snow per hour.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of Eastern Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island, predicting heavy snow, possibly damaging winds, and coastal flooding, with the greatest snowfall amounts. A winter storm warning was also issued for much of Central Massachusetts.

How bad did weather conditions get where you are? What are some crazy things you’ve seen today? Share your images or videos below.


Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

