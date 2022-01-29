‘We’ve been through this before’: Scituate residents undeterred by powerful storm

“There’s a bit of a thrill to it,” said Michelle Varnum, a longtime resident who was out for a walk with her son, Michael. “If you’re one of the people that stays, you get to see the ocean and this little town at its most beautiful.”

But longtime residents here, several of whom said the storm was among the worst they’d ever seen, were undeterred by the bitter conditions. Some shoveled out their driveways. Others dashed through the snow-laden streets with their dogs. A man strolled through town with ski poles strapped to his wrists.

SCITUATE — Among the communities hardest hit by Saturday’s bellowing nor’easter was this coastal town, where howling winds sent waves crashing over the seawall, inundating roadways and rendering travel in some neighborhoods all but impossible.

The pair were among some residents who, despite warnings from local officials to evacuate, choose to stay and face the storms that pound this town year after year.

Decked out in ski goggles, the Varnums appeared unbothered by the snow that was pelting them in the face.

“This is not the sunny Scituate that a lot of people know,” said Michael Varnum “But it’s a part of the town. If you live here, you’ve lived through a storm or two.”

By early afternoon, winds were gusting over 70 m.p.h., said Jim Boudreau, Scituate’s town administrator. Some residents who braved the conditions outdoors could be seen struggling to open and close car doors against the wind’s force.

About 1,000 homes and businesses, or about 12 percent of the town, were without power by late afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Water began filling the streets near Scituate Light about 8 a.m. when high tide hit, as powerful waves collided with the seawall and propelled sheets of water over three-story homes. In about 30 minutes, nearly every street in the neighborhood was impassable.

Around 9:30 a.m., a bright yellow kayak drifted down Jericho Road, along with other items swept up in the flood. Water flowed rapidly through backyards and over a bridge.

A few drivers attempted to navigate through the water, but returned to their driveways when they realized the water was too deep for safe passage. Only a few snowplow drivers successfully passed through.

Ski goggles strapped to his head, Kevin Lussier made quick work of shoveling his driveway and ensuring his home was secure early Saturday morning. He was not deterred by the whipping winds and flood waters lapping closer and closer to his car.

“So far it’s not anything too crazy,” he said.

The neighborhood that he lives in, near Scituate Light, often floods during storms, he said.

“If the water only comes to there,” Lussier said, gesturing hundreds of feet down the road, “I’ll consider that a victory.”

Snow clung to David Slattery’s hat as he strode down an empty Jericho Road into town Saturday afternoon, shovel in hand, to retrieve his car. He had moved the vehicle away from his home the night before in anticipation of the flooding that swept through his neighborhood Saturday morning.

“This is by far the worst storm I’ve ever seen here,” said Slattery, 50. “The wind is something unbelievable. And the flooding — we had water flowing like a river underneath our house.”

But he said didn’t feel endangered or seem to mind the cold. His family has been here for decades, he said, so he knows these conditions well.

“There is absolutely an element of fun to it,” he said. “We’ve been through it so many times, so we know how to handle it.”

Blasts of wind shook Christine Donnelly’s home as she shoveled her driveway Saturday afternoon. After witnessing the morning’s flooding, she had decided to move her car to a safer place in town. She never evacuates during storms like this one, she said, unless the water creeps too close to her house.

“We want to keep an eye on the property,” said Donnelly, 52, who lived in Scituate during the Blizzard of ‘78. “Of course we would leave if we were in danger, but we have no problem hunkering down to wait out a storm. We’ve been through this before.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.