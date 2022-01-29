Florida Democrat delivers an emotional critique of ‘anti-woke’ bills

Last week, as a GOP-sponsored bill banning critical race theory in Florida schools and workplaces worked its way through the Florida House, Alexander spoke out, delivering an emotional speech about the toll of debating this legislation as a Black American.

Alexander, one of the state's highest-ranking Black legislators, watched as the state GOP responded to Black Lives Matter protests by making it easier to charge some demonstrators with felony charges. He watched Republicans impose new restrictions on voting by mail over the objection of Democrats. And he watched some GOP lawmakers downplay the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, which Alexander considers a violent effort to disenfranchise Black voters.

The anger had been building inside Democratic Florida Rep. Ramon Alexander for more than a year as he sat alongside his Republican colleagues in the Florida legislature.

"I don't want to do this, but I don't think you can handle the truth," Alexander said, while asking whether the legislation would curtail how Florida students are taught about slavery.

"I do not like having conversations like this. It eats me up on the inside because I know there is some admirable, good people over there," Alexander continued. "I am an American, and my voice matters just as much as your voice. My opinion matters just as much as your opinion. My reality matters just as much as your reality."

Even as the chair repeatedly tried to cut him off, Alexander continued on for eight minutes, speaking about the impact of this bill on people of color. The measure was ultimately voted out of committee 14 to 7, along party lines. It will be considered by the Florida House in coming weeks.

Since Wednesday, the clip of Alexander’s remarks has been viewed thousands of times on social media, elevating the voice of a Black Floridian in a school curriculum debate often been dominated by the concerns of White, conservative parents.

In an interview Friday, Alexander said he hadn’t planned to speak as the House Judiciary Committee took up the so-called “Stop Woke Act.” He changed his mind, he said, when he heard one of his GOP colleagues attempt to downplay the role that race played in the debate.

"I ran for the Florida legislature to deal with real issues, and to have a seat at the table to address them in a responsible way," said Alexander, who represents Gadsden County and part of Leon County in the Florida panhandle. "I think a lot of my frustrations have built up over the years where it's not about addressing those issues and improving quality of life, it's about campaign rhetoric and feeding false narratives a [Republican] base that continues to divide our country."

Republicans have argued that the measure is necessary to empower parents. "We won't allow Florida tax dollars to be spent teaching kids to hate our country or to hate each other," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. "We also have a responsibility to ensure that parents have the means to vindicate their rights when it comes to enforcing state standards. Finally, we must protect Florida workers against the hostile work environment that is created when large corporations force their employees to endure CRT-inspired 'training' and indoctrination."

But Alexander criticized the Republican party's focus on divisive issues. "People are struggling. They are living paycheck to paycheck," he said in his speech. "Instead of addressing systemic poverty, instead of addressing all these issues that impact people's quality of life, we are using these distraction tools."

With the Florida Democratic Party hobbled by a string of electoral losses over the past 20 years, Alexander's speech could also represent a breakthrough moment for him in a party seeking its next generation of leaders.

Alexander, 37, was born in Tallahassee and attended Florida A&M University, a historically Black college. He is a fifth generation Floridian who is the descendant of enslaved people.

After college, he worked as a community and external affairs aide to former Democratic Tallahassee mayor John Marks.

In 2012, Alexander worked on voter turnout among African-American and Caribbean residents during President Barack Obama's reelection campaign. He was elected to the Florida House in 2016, where he represents Florida's only majority Black county, Gadsden. Three years later, Democratic leaders appointed Alexander as caucus whip.

In May, amid broad support from both the moderate and liberal wings of the Democratic caucus, Democrats elected him to be the next House minority leader, starting in next year's 2023 session.

Besides shepherding the party's legislative agenda, Alexander will be tasked with trying to elect more Democrats to the Florida House, where Republicans hold a 78 to 42 majority.

To accomplish that, Alexander said he wants more Democrats to do what he just did in the Judiciary Committee - speak passionately about the party’s priorities. “We have to push back on these false narratives and help people wake up to see we have more in common than we have that separates us,” he said.