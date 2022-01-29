Here’s what the GOP is saying about the process to replace Justice Breyer

With Justice Stephen Breyer set to hang up his robe, Biden has the opportunity to replace him with a justice of the same ideological views. And as long as he is able to keep Democrats united around his eventual selection, Biden will have the votes to get his nominee confirmed while the party still has narrow control over the Senate — in part because of the rule change facilitated by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2017 that ensures a nominee can be confirmed with a simple majority.

While President Biden reaffirmed his commitment to nominating the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court on Thursday — and to do so by the end of February — some Republicans have signaled that a confirmation battle may be in the works with warnings against a “radical” pick and calls for a more drawn-out process.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has already vowed to have “a fair process that moves quickly” so that the vacancy left open by Breyer is filled “as soon as possible.”

Still, some Republicans are signaling their opposition to a swift nominating process.

“To the degree that President Biden received a mandate, it was to govern from the middle, steward our institutions, and unite America,” McConnell said in a statement following the announcement. “The President must not outsource this important decision to the radical left. The American people deserve a nominee with demonstrated reverence for the written text of our laws and our Constitution.”

Following his warning to Biden, McConnell later told reporters in Kentucky that he would give the eventual nominee a “fair look.” But he was not the only member of his party to suggest that Biden was aiming to radicalize the high court, with numerous Republicans specifically latching onto his pledge to nominate a Black woman.

While on Sean Hannity’s prime-time Fox News Channel program on Wednesday, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley claimed that the promised selection was “typical” of the administration, which he said has been “race-obsessed, gender-obsessed” and is “hard woke left.”

“Is he going to nominate a pro-America, pro-Constitution Justice? Or is he going to keep doing what he’s been doing, and divide this country with a hard woke left activist?” Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said. “I hope Republicans are ready to stand up for the Constitution.”

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker drew condemnation on Twitter when he told a radio show Friday that Biden’s unannounced pick would be a “beneficiary” of “affirmative racial discrimination” who would represent a change from “a nice, stately liberal to someone who’s probably more in the style of Sonia Sotomayor.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who unsuccessfully sought to block the confirmation of Rachael Rollins as the United States attorney for Massachusetts and repeatedly attacked her record as a prosecutor in the process, also issued a statement on Breyer’s replacement.

“I encourage President Biden to nominate a jurist committed to the Constitution and the rule of law, instead of nominating yet another unqualified, left-wing ideologue, as he has done so often with lower-court nominees,” he said.

During an event earlier this week, Maine Senator Susan Collins said the vetting process for Breyer’s successor should not be rushed. Despite pushback from critics, Collins had voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh, but later voted against Justice Amy Coney Barrett because, as she told reporters on Wednesday, she “felt that the timetable for the last nominee was too compressed.”

“This time there is no need for any rush,” Collins said. “We can take our time, have hearings, go through the process, which is a very important one. It is a lifetime appointment, after all.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki knocked down the comments made by Republicans in recent days during a press conference on Thursday, saying that “we also ... should be clear about some of the games that we’re already seeing indications of.”

“We have not mentioned a single name. We have not put out a list. The president made very clear he has not made a selection,” she said. “If anyone is saying they plan to characterize whoever he nominates after thorough consideration with both parties as ‘radical’ before they know literally anything about who she is, they just obliterated their own credibility.”

There is some indication that those including Collins, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, who is a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, could possibly support a Biden pick. All three voted to confirm United States Appeals Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a potential nominee, last summer.

The White House publicly confirmed the name of a potential nominee for the first time on Friday — that of Judge J. Michelle Childs. She is one of several under consideration.

“If all Democrats hang together — which I expect they will — they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support,” Graham said. “Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.